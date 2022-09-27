ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
96.9 KISS FM

LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale

This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
96.9 KISS FM

La Bella Pizza On Olsen Brand New Name Coming Soon

Popular Amarillo pizza joint is getting a new name. Back in December of 2021, we told you that La Bella Pizza on Olsen was getting a new name. The name is Big Jim's Pizza Company. They had even announced that they were changing the name. However, something happened and legality...
96.9 KISS FM

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
96.9 KISS FM

For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall

Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
96.9 KISS FM

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

