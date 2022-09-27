Read full article on original website
Markets in Q3: Goldilocks fairytale turns into bad bear nightmare
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street and global stocks made up little ground on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation continued to weigh on markets.
White House to meet oil industry over Hurricane Ian price-gouging concerns
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Top White House officials will meet Friday with oil executives to discuss Hurricane Ian and low gasoline inventories as President Joe Biden warns the industry not to price-gouge consumers, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The EU will try a 'price corridor' to rein in surging energy costs after talks to cap gas prices ended without an agreement
"A fixed price cap on gas can only work if we answer the question of what happens if not enough gas comes to Europe," Germany's economy minister said.
