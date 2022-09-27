Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
UACCB celebrating 25th anniversary as UA system school Saturday
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) will celebrate its 25th anniversary as a member of the University of Arkansas System with a tailgate party Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the UACCB campus. The community is invited to set up a tailgate space...
whiterivernow.com
Gavin Thomas named Midland Player of the Game
Gavin Thomas was recently awarded the Pleasant Plains First Assembly of God Midland Mustang Outstanding Player of the Game. Thomas rushed for over 70 yards and had seven solo tackles in Midland’s game against Izard County on Sept. 23. Pictured (from left): Pastor Ched Carpenter of Pleasant Plains First...
neareport.com
Ten A-State Students are Selected to Serve on 2022 Homecoming Court
JONESBORO – Students elected to Arkansas State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court were introduced Monday evening during the lip sync competition in the Reng Student Union. Online voting for queen and king will be Thursday. Winners will be announced during the Homecoming Court presentation ceremony Saturday at A-State’s game with University of Louisiana-Monroe in Centennial Bank Stadium.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Maggie Ruth Clem
Maggie Ruth Clem, 91, of Cave City passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Mangrum, Arkansas to Levi and Mary Rasdon. She was a homemaker and mother. She also worked in woodworking and for the Sidney Nursing Home. She was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Cave City. She enjoyed crafts and painting. She also loved to cook chocolate gravy for all her grandchildren.
whiterivernow.com
BJHSC teacher recognized by state association
Featured image, from left to right: ArATE Executive Director Susan Grogan BJHSC teacher Angela Adams, and Karin Brown, assistant professor of elementary education at Lyon College. A sixth-grade teacher at Batesville Junior High School Charter has been recognized as Outstanding Mentor Teacher by the Arkansas Association of Teacher Educators (ArATE).
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Brandi Lane Marlin Goins
Brandi Lane Marlin Goins, 53, of Bradford, AR formerly of Batesville passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born September 18, 1969, in Batesville to Lawrence Marlin and Patricia Jan McClure. She was a caregiver and a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Batesville. She...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donna Thurman
Donna Thurman, 87, of Batesville passed away on September 27, 2022. She was born the daughter of Fred Thompson and Viola (Turner) Thompson on January 4, 1935, in Bremerton, Washington. Donna was a member of Faith Hopewell Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 56 years and worked for White Rodgers for 27...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rayma Jean Lucas
Rayma Jean Lucas, 79, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on December 10, 1942, to Raymond Reddell and Juanita (Sharp) Goodman. Rayma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport. She was a very family-oriented person who loved to cook holiday meals. Her favorite thing was having her children and grandchildren all together for a big family meal at her home. She cherished her family more than they will ever know.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters
Elizabeth Joyce ”Betty” Petters, 90, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 24, 1932, in Baytown, Texas to the late John Albert and Teresa Shulte Becka. Betty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic in Mountain View, Arkansas and was a homemaker who will be greatly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson
We lost our beloved mom and nana, Eleanor (Ellie) Thompson, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Ellie battled Huntington’s disease, but never let it define or stop her. Ellie died peacefully surrounded by her family. Ellie was born on August 1, 1958, in South Bend, IN, to William and Carolyn Sharum. She is a graduate of Southside High School class of 1976.
Kait 8
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr.
Gustavo Angel Martinez Jr., 21, of Newport departed this life on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born July 5, 2001 in Queretaro, Mexico to Gustavo Sr. and Maricela Bello Martinez. Gustavo enjoyed four-wheeler riding and hanging out with his friends. He loved his family and his pick-up truck. He...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Adoptable Pet of the Week
Meet BoKitty. A male, domestic short-haired, black beauty. I came here with a boo boo on my nose. This was due to the other cats in my family being mean to me and always picking on me. I was brought to the shelter for them to take care of me instead of always being picked on. My nose has healed and I’m ready for a home hopefully with no one there to pick on me. I am a kind of independent cat but would become a loving cat if someone would love me back. There’s a lot of cats here and when I’m out with them I kind of bully the other cats I guess I’m getting even because of my past but if you could be patient with me I would become a loving partner. Go to Heber springshumanesociety.com and fill out an application, and I could become yours. Please! Tell them you want BoKitty.
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
