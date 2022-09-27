Meet BoKitty. A male, domestic short-haired, black beauty. I came here with a boo boo on my nose. This was due to the other cats in my family being mean to me and always picking on me. I was brought to the shelter for them to take care of me instead of always being picked on. My nose has healed and I’m ready for a home hopefully with no one there to pick on me. I am a kind of independent cat but would become a loving cat if someone would love me back. There’s a lot of cats here and when I’m out with them I kind of bully the other cats I guess I’m getting even because of my past but if you could be patient with me I would become a loving partner. Go to Heber springshumanesociety.com and fill out an application, and I could become yours. Please! Tell them you want BoKitty.

HEBER SPRINGS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO