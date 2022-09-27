ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Is Project Graduation coming to Secaucus?

Secaucus High School seniors have petitioned the town to start a local Project Graduation program, and the idea has been warmly embraced by Secaucus officials. Danielle Moschetti, a rising senior at Secaucus High School who currently serves as President of the Class of 2023, led the calls for Project Graduation at a recent council meeting with the support of some classmates.
Town celebrates 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night

Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council present the 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29. Sample some of Secaucus’ best eats from 6 to 9 p.m. It costs $5 per sampling. Tickets can be purchased on location the evening of...
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing

Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
