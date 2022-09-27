Read full article on original website
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
West New York basketball courts to be renamed after Jackie Gilloon
The basketball courts in Washington Park in West New York will be renamed to honor the memory of Jack “Jackie” Gilloon. Gilloon, a Hudson County basketball legend, passed away in January of this year at the age of 65. Previously, Gilloon was inducted into the Hudson County Sports...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS football standout Gensley Auguste named Heart of a Giant Award nominee
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior and football captain Gensley Auguste is in the running for the Heart of a Giant Award, sponsored by USA Football and the NY Giants. According to the USA Football website, “USA Football’s Heart of a Giant is presented by Hospital...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Project Graduation coming to Secaucus?
Secaucus High School seniors have petitioned the town to start a local Project Graduation program, and the idea has been warmly embraced by Secaucus officials. Danielle Moschetti, a rising senior at Secaucus High School who currently serves as President of the Class of 2023, led the calls for Project Graduation at a recent council meeting with the support of some classmates.
Bayonne NAACP announces honorees and recognition recipients for 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner
The Bayonne Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the Honorees and Recognition Recipients for its 95th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100 for the annual fundraiser to be held...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
Week 4′s broadcast schedule featured a pair of top-five parochial matchups and two premiere public-school matchups. The three games streamable for free in Week 5 should make for more excitement. West Essex is back on the broadcast after a 16-13 loss to No. 20 Caldwell last Friday. The Knights...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Funeral held for New Jersey high school football player who suffered fatal injury during game
A funeral was held Thursday for Xavier McClain, a Linden, New Jersey high school football player who died weeks after he was injured in a game.
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Hudson County Community College Named ‘2022 Great College to Work For’
Hudson County Community College (HCCC) has been selected as one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For® program. The College was recognized for excellence in professional development; shared governance; faculty experience; diversity, inclusion, and belonging; and confidence in senior leadership.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
Raven Petretti-Stamper Wins Award in Best Shorts Film Competition
Raven Petretti-Stamper, of Strange Bird Productions, has won a prestigious Award of Merit, Special Mention for Film Short and an Award of Merit for Script/Writing from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for Raven’s genre-defying drama, “Through Open Doors,” a story about a woman returning home after...
7th Annual Hudson County Fair kicks off on September 30
The 11-day 7th Annual Hudson County Fair will begin on Friday, September 30 in James J. Braddock Park in North Bergen. The festivities will continue every day through Columbus Day weekend, closing on Monday, October 10. On weekdays, the fair will be open at 6 p.m. On weekends and Columbus...
Town celebrates 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night
Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Secaucus Town Council present the 10th Annual Secaucus Restaurant Night. The event will take place on Thursday, September 29. Sample some of Secaucus’ best eats from 6 to 9 p.m. It costs $5 per sampling. Tickets can be purchased on location the evening of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into
New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
Weehawken hopes to expand workforce housing
Weehawken continues to look for opportunities to expand its workforce housing. Mayor Richard Turner told the Hudson Reporter that the housing is intended for any employee of the township amid increasing local living costs. “As prices go up, a lot of the employees, especially the new employees, it could be...
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0