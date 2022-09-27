Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Expected To Increase In FL
Officials in Florida fear the death toll will rise as search and rescue efforts continue after Ian hit the state. There are 20 unconfirmed deaths so far and one confirmed storm-related fatality. Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie noted several apparent drowning victims in one undisclosed location in Lee County alone....
Florida Health Care Facilities Evacuate Patients After Ian
(AP)–Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. One area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.
Biden Gets Briefing On Ian
(Washington, DC) — President Biden is praising the men and women of FEMA as the government helps Florida recover from Ian. Speaking from FEMA headquarters in DC, Biden warned there might be substantial loss of life. Biden said many families are hurting and noted the danger hasn’t passed.
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina
Hurricane Ian is hammering South Carolina. The storm reformed into a hurricane over the Atlantic Ocean after leaving a devastating path in Florida. Ian made landfall northeast of Charleston and is tracking to head to North Carolina. It has maximum sustained winds of 85-miles-per-hour and can reach even higher with wind gusts.
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
Authorities: Texas Man Shoots 2 Migrants Near Mexico Border
(AP) — Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County about 90 miles...
