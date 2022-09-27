Read full article on original website
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Prior to any scheduled press conference for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' communications team hands him notes concerning any of the current viral moments within the 49ers Universe. Before Thursday's media availability, Shanahan was made aware of the Zapruder-film-style video causing a firestorm on 49ers Twitter and turning everybody into lipreading experts.
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named among the NFC Players of the Month for September. He is the special teams honoree, while quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles represents the offense and linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents the defense. Wishnowsky averaged 46.8...
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones stopped by KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, sharing his displeasure about Jimmy Garoppolo's porous performance in his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos last weekend. Jones, who has defended Garoppolo in the past, blasted the veteran quarterback, especially when referencing...
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is getting closer to returning to the football field. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers' first preseason game. That's good news for a unit that lost its best player, left tackle Trent Williams, for at least a month to a high-ankle sprain.
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
On Sunday, San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner will sit back and enjoy some football on television, just as many fans across the country do. He doesn't play in his Week 4 contest until the next night, and he rarely gets to take in so much of the gridiron action on the weekend. Instead, he's usually preparing for his own game.
On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga received plenty of praise from one of the greatest defenders ever to step on a football field. Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott joined KNBR's Murph & Mac show and was asked about the 49ers' talented second-year safety, who has spent this season wowing film evaluators.
The San Francisco 49ers defense appears to be in mid-season form. The same cannot be said about the 49ers offense, though. The unit has struggled, and the team owns a record of 1-2. One Hall of Fame player believes the 49ers offense is suffering from something which seems to plague several teams around the league. The unit appears to still be in preseason mode.
Arik Armstead missed this past weekend's game against the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury that has bothered the defensive lineman since before Week 1. He told NBC Sports Bay Area that he has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury got worse in the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lead the all-time series 75-68-3, winning seven of the last ten matchups, and will be looking for their fourth straight home win against the Rams.
The San Francisco 49ers have fallen to 1-2, with the Los Angeles Rams coming to Levi's Stadium on Monday night. It's hard to predict what will happen in that game. You would think the Rams will destroy the struggling 49ers. But last year, we thought the same thing. Instead, the 49ers blew out the Rams and turned their season around.
