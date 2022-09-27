ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sedona, AZ
Arizona Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sedona, AZ
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night

During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Maury Wills
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB
#Dodger Blue#The Los Angeles Dodgers
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision

Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin

The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than two weeks remaining before they host their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, but they still have multiple key pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. However, all threw pitchers threw on Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

You will not hear a better Roger Maris story than the one Arnold Palmer used to tell

Sports fans have heard a LOT about Roger Maris lately, and rightly so. The former Yankees legend holds the American League home run record that current Yankees legend Aaron Judge tied on Wednesday night with Roger Maris Jr. in attendance. And he'll undoubtedly be watching—and dining—on Hal Steinbrenner's dime until his dad's record is broken.
MLB

