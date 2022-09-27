Read full article on original website
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Josh Donaldson clearly uncomfortable in Yankees clubhouse after Judge, Rizzo trolls
Josh Donaldson recently became a father (again) in the beginning of September after welcoming his second daughter into the world. He got to celebrate once again this month on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees clinched the AL East in Toronto. A party ensued in the visiting clubhouse when...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Takes Some of the Fun Out of Winning 107
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in the only run Wednesday night on a 10th-inning bloop single that scored Mookie Betts from third base. A half-inning later, he caught a throw from Tommy Kahnle to end the game and secure L.A.’s 107th win of the season, a new franchise record.
Look: Ugly Fight Broke Out At MLB Game Wednesday Night
During this Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, a fistfight broke out in the stands. A fan wearing a Manny Machado jersey started throwing hands with a fan in a Dodgers jersey. It's unclear what sparked this intense altercation. On Thursday morning, a video...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
News 8 KFMB
Padres magic number for MLB playoffs: Where San Diego stands in the National League
SAN DIEGO — It has been a while since the Padres have been in the thick of a postseason race this late into a 162 game season. In fact, the last time the Padres made an appearance in a non-COVID shortened year was all the way back in 2006 when the team went 88-74. The team is two wins away from that win total this season.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Freddie Freeman Provides Key Hit, Dodgers Shut Out Padres In Extra Innings
The Los Angeles Dodgers improved their defense Wednesday night and despite continuing to scuffle with runners in scoring position, came away with a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres in 10 innings. The Dodgers broke their franchise record with 107 wins. Much like they did in the series opener...
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
MLB・
Maris Jr: Bonds, McGwire illegitimate, Judge to be HR king
TORONTO (AP) — Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62. “He should...
College Football Fans Are Furious With ESPN's Weekend Decision
Last Saturday, college football fans were furious that ESPN kept showing Aaron Judge's at-bats during each game. Instead of going away from that formula, the Worldwide Leader in Sports had decided to run it back. It was announced on Thursday that all three Yankees games this weekend will be on...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Miguel Vargas ‘In The Mix’ For Dodgers Postseason Roster
When MLB active rosters expanded to 28 players at the beginning of September, the Los Angeles Dodgers elected to use the additional position player spot on Miguel Vargas rather than recalling James Outman or Edwin Ríos. Ríos got off to an impressive start as contributor off the Dodgers bench...
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin
The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than two weeks remaining before they host their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, but they still have multiple key pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. However, all threw pitchers threw on Friday...
Golf Digest
You will not hear a better Roger Maris story than the one Arnold Palmer used to tell
Sports fans have heard a LOT about Roger Maris lately, and rightly so. The former Yankees legend holds the American League home run record that current Yankees legend Aaron Judge tied on Wednesday night with Roger Maris Jr. in attendance. And he'll undoubtedly be watching—and dining—on Hal Steinbrenner's dime until his dad's record is broken.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Yency Almonte Feeling Healthy & Ready To Help Dodgers In Postseason
Yency Almonte had been an invaluable member of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen amidst a breakout season until he was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of August. The Dodgers hoped the injury would be a short-term issue, but he did not return until Sept. 28, nearly...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Honoring Jaime Jarrín During Pregame Ceremony On Saturday
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing out the 2022 regular season with a special celebration on Saturday, October 1, to honor legendary Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to finish off his final year with the club. The team will also hold its annual La Gran Fiesta prior...
