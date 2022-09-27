Read full article on original website
Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
South Africa cricketer faces social media heat over remark on India superstar
South Africa pacer Vernon Philander faced a severe social media backlash for calling India batter Suryakumar Yadav a “kid” on Twitter. Surprisingly, Vernon Philander’s comments came in appreciation of Suryakumar Yadav’s recent performances, including a match-winning knock of 69 off 36 deliveries against Australia in the last T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday.
Top Australian players return for West Indies T20 series
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran opener Dave Warner and three other top players will return to the Australian Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against the West Indies as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title. Warner will be joined by allrounders...
ESPN
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Mark Butcher slams England's 'CRIMINAL' batting as they blow another run chase on their tour of Pakistan... and must now win both remaining games to take the T20 series
England were slammed for their 'criminal' batting as they slipped to a six-run Twenty20 defeat by Pakistan. Chasing 146 to win in Lahore, Moeen Ali's side lost three cheap wickets in the powerplay, and ended up falling just short despite their captain's 51 not out to go 3-2 down in the seven-match series.
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity
Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
Sporting News
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents
England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Uncapped Sneyd and Ackers in line for England Rugby League World Cup call
The Salford Red Devils duo of Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers are in line to win their first England call-ups for next month’s Rugby League World Cup. The pair, who were instrumental in guiding the Red Devils to the Super League playoffs this season, are set to be named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad for the tournament, which will be revealed on Friday morning.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
