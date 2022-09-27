ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
South Africa cricketer faces social media heat over remark on India superstar

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander faced a severe social media backlash for calling India batter Suryakumar Yadav a “kid” on Twitter. Surprisingly, Vernon Philander’s comments came in appreciation of Suryakumar Yadav’s recent performances, including a match-winning knock of 69 off 36 deliveries against Australia in the last T20I at Hyderabad on Sunday.
Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
Mark Butcher slams England's 'CRIMINAL' batting as they blow another run chase on their tour of Pakistan... and must now win both remaining games to take the T20 series

England were slammed for their 'criminal' batting as they slipped to a six-run Twenty20 defeat by Pakistan. Chasing 146 to win in Lahore, Moeen Ali's side lost three cheap wickets in the powerplay, and ended up falling just short despite their captain's 51 not out to go 3-2 down in the seven-match series.
Adil Rashid reveals how cricket is evolving to embrace diversity

Adil Rashid has explained how English cricket is evolving to embrace diversity, after a period in which the sport has been hit by numerous accusations of systemic racism.In 2020, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq alleged that he was the subject of racist slurs during his time at the club, and ex-teammate Gary Ballance later admitted to being one of the individuals culpable of using such language towards the 31-year-old.The scandal led Yorkshire County Cricket Club to sack its entire coaching staff last December, after key figures in the organisation’s hierarchy resigned. Furthermore, there were hearings involving Rafiq and the...
T20 World Cup 2022: England schedule, results, squad and likely opponents

England are among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup when they head to Australia for a tournament taking place in October and November. After winning their group in the 2021 edition, England were knocked out with a five-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their semifinal in Abu Dhabi.
Uncapped Sneyd and Ackers in line for England Rugby League World Cup call

The Salford Red Devils duo of Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers are in line to win their first England call-ups for next month’s Rugby League World Cup. The pair, who were instrumental in guiding the Red Devils to the Super League playoffs this season, are set to be named in Shaun Wane’s 24-man squad for the tournament, which will be revealed on Friday morning.
