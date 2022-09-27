ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
ABC News

Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo

A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
WAXHAW, NC
State
Kentucky State
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages

Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Dhruv Sheladia

A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.

Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

