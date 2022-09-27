Read full article on original website
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
ABC News
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
Family passes down $100 wedding dress for 72 years
Eight brides in the same family have passed down a $100 wedding dress in a decadeslong tradition.
Mom Refuses to Give Away Dress of Late Daughter to Sister
What should we do with a person’s possessions after they pass away?. For many women, wedding days are an incredibly special and important time. A bride-to-be, and her mother, may dream of a perfect wedding day to always be remembered.
Good news: The moment a young boy falls in love with his new baby brother
This is the moment 6-year-old Sawyer met his brother for the first time. Bursting with emotion he proclaims, “You’re my best friend forever!"
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk. Even though I sit all...
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
KISS 106
Indiana Shelter Dog, CHOLLA, Loves Belly Rubs, Treats, and Playing Outside
CHOLLA is our Fursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village. This beautiful girl is a submissive sweetheart who loves to get belly rubs and treats. She's having a blast at the shelter, but she is ready to find a forever home. Based on her appearance, the saddle...
Evansville Animal Control in Need of Old Newspapers for Cat Cages
Cats are pretty self-sufficient. If you have one or two (or more) at home, all you really need to do is make sure they have food, water, and a litter box to do their business, and that's pretty well it. The biggest chore with them is cleaning out the litter box every few days. But, when you have a lot of cats, they not only require more attention, they need to be cleaned up after more often which can burn through your resources quickly. That's the issue Evansville Animal Care & Control has run into and they're asking for your help in replenishing one of those supplies.
A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.
Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
What Are Your Shopping Pet Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping. My two biggest are aisles that are...
KISS 106
