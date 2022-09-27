ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

94.3 Lite FM

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poisoned Bald Eagle Rescued in Esopus, NY

A bald eagle was rescued last month in the Hudson Valley after being poisoned. Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York is a 501(c)3 that is dedicated to "helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife, headed by a multiple-license Rehabilitator" according to their website.
ESOPUS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You’ll Love ‘A Latte’

Whether you're celebrating National Coffee Day or just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, the Hudson Valley is crawling with amazing local coffee shops. International and National Coffee Day fall on October 1st every year, who knew? But now that we do know I figured we'd make a helpful list of some of the most popular and coziest coffee shops across the Hudson Valley.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York

This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
VERBANK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?

Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”

Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
ECONOMY
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Great Reasons to Have a US Passport

Do you have a US Passport? Do you think you don't need one? Hey, you could be right, you probably don't ever have to need one. There are people that will go their whole life without leaving the country, or even getting on a plane. I am not one of them. I got my first passport at the age of 14. Please do not ask to see that photo, because I will never show it to anyone!
IMMIGRATION
94.3 Lite FM

‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

When Can You Start Streaming Hocus Pocus 2 in NY?

SISTAS! It is time! I've been waiting almost 20 years for this. Hocus Pocus 2 is being released this week. The Disney cult classic Hocus Pocus has gained an insane following since its initial release back in the summer of 1993. This might blow your mind, but the original Hocus Pocus was deemed a flop by movie professionals and it didn't really pick up steam until a few years later, once the film was played on TV.
MILLBROOK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

