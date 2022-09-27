Read full article on original website
Adventures with BRN: Journey through a trail of intrigue at ‘Pumpkin Nights’
ARLINGTON, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) Blue Ribbon News was invited to experience Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington last night. Members of our team enjoyed a magical journey through pumpkin land with 10-foot-tall jack-o-lanterns, the world’s largest pumpkin guitar, a 40-foot, hand-carved, smoke-breathing dragon, and a cornucopia of photo ops!
Cooking with Ease: Make the Most of Fall Food Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 30, 2022) October is an easy month to celebrate. It’s the beginning of fall, State Fair season, high school football, cooler weather. But it also boasts a list of food holidays!. At this point, you may be wondering what a food holiday is. Well, it’s a...
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
Rockwall Rotary Club shoots for the stars
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 27, 2022) It was a perfect day to raise money and awareness for the Rockwall Rotary Club’s important causes. The club recently held their annual Clay Shoot fundraiser, and raised more than $30,000 to give back to the community as well as to Rotary International causes.
Meet Lovely, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Senior sweetheart! Lovely is a 10-year old lady who certainly lives up to her name. This pretty girl is looking for a quiet, happy home where she can retire. She likes other laid-back dogs who are past the “wrestle-and-play” age, but not those pesky kitties!
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
Is This The Most Unique Way To Camp Here In TEXAS?
This might be one of the most TEXAS ways to do some camping. Camping is second nature here in Texas. So many incredible places to camp and go stay at. But, this might be one of the most unique camping trips around in the Lone Star State!. WAGON CAMPING AT...
Dallas Observer
First Look: Slap Burger Bar Opens in Denton
A new burger place is on the scene in Denton. Slap Burger Bar opened at the end of August, just across the street from UNT on Avenue A. On its website, Slap Burger Bar expresses a need for a great burger in Denton and vows to fill the burger void: “We don't stop with it's OK … IT SLAPS.” (Editor's Note: Cool Beans' burgers have been *slapping* for decades.)
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
Rockwall School of Music participates in National ‘Keep Music Alive’ Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) – For the 7th consecutive year, Rockwall School of Music is partnering with the Keep Music Alive organization in celebration of the national ‘Kids Music Day’. During the week of October 2 – 9, music facilities across the US are joining together to bring the joy of music to the lives of our children.
Adventures with BRN: Taking the reins for carriage driving lesson
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Laurel Ridge Stables is a gorgeous, tree-lined equestrian facility located on Dexham Road, right off Highway 66 in Rowlett. Trainer Hanna Deviney was gracious enough to host my family recently for a carriage driving lesson. My family loves horses, but we don’t often get the...
Aspasians celebrates 50 years with Fall Marketplace
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) Aspasians welcomes everyone to its Fall Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, 1215 TL Townsend in Rockwall. Rain or shine, over 200 vendors will be showcased, offering a variety of unique products and experiences. All booth...
Video: Plano police looking for a peeping Tom
Plano police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say is a peeping Tom – and they have video and photos too. The incident happened on Premier Drive.
nypressnews.com
Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas...
