Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Reveals Clean Blue, White Uniform Look for Texas Game
West Virginia is going with a clean look this Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As is common in a Saturday game week, the Mountaineers unveiled their uniform combination with video and images on social media. Against Texas, WVU will have a blue on blue with white in the middle look.
wvsportsnow.com
Texas Remains Heavy Favorite to Beat WVU as Line Moves
After initially opening up with Texas as a big favorite to beat West Virginia in Austin on Saturday night, the line has moved down a little bit and settled. The Long Horns now have a 9.5 point edge over WVU, according to both BetMGM and FanDuel. That may not seem like much different than the 11 points some sports books like Circa Sports offered on Monday, but it does predict a victory of less than what a touchdown and a field would equate to. Conversely, FanDuel’s line actually moved up to favor Texas even more.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OL James Gmiter on Role of Offensive Line in Offense
West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter talks development of the offensive line and their role in the offense with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Finding it Easier to Establish Their Run Game
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown often, if not always, names running the football as one of his team’s keys to winning the upcoming game. The Mountaineers have been able to check this off the list in all four of their games this season, despite being 2-2. West Virginia’s success on the ground can be attributed to the emergence of the offensive line, as well as its tandem of running backs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
2023 G Bryce Lindsay Receives Offer from West Virginia
2023 G Bryce Lindsay received an offer from West Virginia, he announced on his social media Thursday night. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. “Blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University,” Lindsay wrote. WVU’s coaching staff has been in...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 quarterback recruit Brandyn Hillman tweets that he received an official offer from WVU. 2023 QB Recruit Brandyn Hillman Receives Offer from West Virginia. **Also, WVU extends an offer to Arkansas State...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Preparing to Face Texas HC Steve Sarkisian
West Virginia defensie coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, preparing to face a skilled play caller like Steve Sarkisian when WVU goes up against Texas. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook,...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop with Guest Bill Bender: Will the Mountaineers Make a Bowl Game?
Since we now have enough data to be able to evaluate the college football season, Mike Asti welcomed Bill Bender of the Sporting News to his Mike Drop show to discuss the current rankings and the outlook for Pitt, WVU and Penn State the rest of the season. Bill also gives his current top 4 and which teams have surprised and disappointed based on what he thought before the season got underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Report Card: Defense Can’t Afford More Growing Pains
After grading the West Virginia offense already, it’s now time to evaluate the defense. The defensive unit as obviously not been as strong or consistent as the offense, which has been most of the reason for the team’s struggles in its first quarter of the season. Here’s the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Jared Bartlett on What Challenges Texas’ Offense Brings
West Virginia linebacker Jared Bartlett explains to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, what kind of challenges Texas will bring offensively on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OC Graham Harrell Doesn’t Feel ‘Air Raid’ Label Fits His Offense
Everyone associates Graham Harrell with the “Air Raid” offense, but does the West Virginia offensive coordinator agree that label fits him?. The answer is not really. Harrell feels he runs more of a balanced offense. While discussing his offensive scheme, which often comes up as a focus of his press conferences, Harrell was asked about how balanced this year’s WVU offense has been with so much success on the ground and if that was the plan or has been more of a surprise. Harrell just shrugged off the question, not in a disrespectful way, as he’s always in a good mood when talking with the media (or anyone for that matter), but to suggest that he’s just giving good players the ball. He explained that his offense at North Texas, where he first earned the title of offensive coordinator in his coaching career, ran far more than passing. That was due to the best player on that team being a running back.
wvsportsnow.com
Who Owns Better Odds as Next Coach to be Fired Between Neal Brown, Steve Sarkisian?
Head coaches in sports are just not offered the time to get a team turned around they once were, and that’s especially true of college football head coaches. With now a quarter of this season in the books, BetOnline tried to determine which coaches are on the hot seat and which coach will be the next one to be fired.
Comments / 0