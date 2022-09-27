Read full article on original website
WBOC
Weather-related Delays Expected Friday Afternoon at Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Inclement weather is expected to arrive to the region on Friday and lasting throughout the weekend. With that in mind, the Maryland Transportation Authority said two-way operations (during which one lane of eastbound traffic is directed to the westbound span) will be prevented at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge during periods of inclement weather.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Struck by Freight Train; No Injuries Reported
According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, a utility truck was struck by a train in the area of the Nebel St railroad crossing in Rockville around 7:30pm on Thursday evening. The truck ended up on the CSX railroad tracks between Randolph Rd & Nicholson Rd and the driver/occupant(s) of the vehicle reportedly left the scene before fire and rescue arrived. There have been no injuries reported.
WJLA
Water main break creates sinkhole in Arlington: Here's what area to avoid
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A water main break in Arlington created a sinkhole Thursday evening, diverting traffic as water flooded the roadway. Long Bridge Drive between 6th Street South and Boundary Channel Drive is blocked and officials are telling drivers to prepare for a possible prolonged closure. Officials are...
One Hospitalized When School Bus Crashes Into Gas Station Building In Prince George's County.
One person was injured on Thursday morning when a private school bus crashed into a building in Maryland. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, crews from the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of Forestville Road near Stewart Road in Forestville for a collapse investigation, officials said.
Train collides into unoccupied vehicle on railroad in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A train struck a work vehicle in Rockville, Maryland Thursday evening, causing roads to close to traffic. The collision happened around 7:25 p.m. at Randolph Road and Nebel Street crossing area between a truck and a CSX train. "At approximately 7:25 pm this evening, a CSX...
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Update on Tuesday Afternoon Fire at Kohl’s Department Store
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Kohl’s department store at 12024 Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire began as a brush fire that then extended to the façade of the building. The cause of the fire was likely improperly discarded smoking materials (cigarette butt) and damages are estimated to be around $50,000. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.
theburn.com
Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park
Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
bethesdamagazine.com
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring reopens after closure due to death investigation
This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened. A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The department posted...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Kohl’s
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Kohl’s department store at 12024 Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton on Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire began as a brush fire that then extended to the façade of the building. The “sizable” exterior fire has since been knocked down. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries reported. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
Bay Net
One Dead After House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing Teenager
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public assistance in locating, Rebeca Aragon-Soto, a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Aragon-Soto was last seen on September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Ln.
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery at Rockville grocery store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a grocery store Monday night, September 26, 2022. The robbery was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 9:15 PM Monday. There is a Safeway store on that block.
mocoshow.com
Remodeled Under Armour Store Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Under Armour has reopened its newly renovated location in Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) and is offering a 20% discount promotion throughout the weekend. The store now features a youth clothing section, 3D foot scanner, digital boards, and upgraded fitting rooms. The store closed for remodeling back in April...
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
