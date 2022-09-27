ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater Gush Over Their ‘Great Chemistry’ After Being Asked If It’s ‘Real’

By Avery Thompson
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Disney+

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater’s rumba during Elvis Night on Dancing With the Stars was full of simmering chemistry. Backstage, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro caught Emma off guard when he asked if their chemistry was “real.” After the episode aired, Trevor and Emma spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about Alfonso’s question.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater perform the rumba. (Disney+)

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like that question, like, wow, just out of the blue,” Emma said. “But I think Trevor is right. We’ve spoken about this, too. And by the way, we genuinely get on really well. Rehearsals go so quick. We really do get on and have a great chemistry, which makes this stuff so much easier. But then when Alfonso asked that question, I was so glad you answered because I was like, I can’t.”

Trevor responded to Alfonso during the September 26 episode, “If you’re really doing a good job acting, it all comes from truth. So there’s something real with every performance.”

After the show, Trevor stressed to reporters that his answer to Alfonso was “100% true because a lot of the movies I do I’m the romantic lead, and you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes. You’re with someone who may very well be married or that you just met or you’re not in a relationship, so you have to create that. Luckily, we’ve had a few weeks of getting to know each other to become friends and break down a wall and be comfortable with it… So I just answered as truthfully as I could, and it is true.”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater before their performance. (Disney+)

Emma recently separated from fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber after 4 years of marriage. They notably got engaged during a 2016 episode of DWTS. Sasha is paired this season with Selma Blair.

Trevor and Emma’s sexy rumba to “Always On My Mind” was one of the standout performances of the night. The pair earned a 30 out of 40 from the judges, just 2 points shy of the top of the leaderboard. Bruno Tonioli was literally fanning himself after the hot performance. Len Goodman even said that Trevor’s had a “metamorphosis” in week 2. Trevor and Emma will return for Bond Night. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on Disney+.

