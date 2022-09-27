Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
cryptopotato.com
SEGA to Launch Blockchain Card Game on L2 Oasys Network
Japanese gaming and entertainment giant SEGA is venturing further into blockchain gaming with a new offering on the layer-2 blockchain network Oasys. A SEGA licensed digital collectible card game, being developed and operated by Japanese blockchain game developer double jump.tokyo, is expected to be released on the Oasys HOME verse L2 network.
ComicBook
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
IGN
Google Is Shutting Down Stadia, Its Cloud Gaming Service
Google has announced it is winding down its Stadia video game streaming service and will shut it down on January 18. 2023. In a new blog, the search engine company revealed that Stadia "hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," and as a result, the company has made the "difficult" decision to begin winding down the service. Google will be refunding users who purchased either hardware or games from Google and Stadia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 years after a disastrous launch, the video game 'Cyberpunk 2077' is making a comeback thanks to a hit new Netflix series
"Cyberpunk 2077" debuted two years ago with game-breaking bugs, but has seen improvements with major updates. Now, it's making a comeback.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It Sure Seems Like Netflix Is Getting Serious About Gaming
Netflix has added the ability to create a game handle — its latest step in ramping up its gaming segment.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
IGN
Amazon Fall 2022 Hardware Event: Everything Announced
Amazon just wrapped up its annual hardware and services announcement event. While we didn't get anything as noteworthy as a personal home surveillance drone or Alexa microwave, Amazon did announce the first Kindle you can write on. On top of this, Amazon announced a much-improved Fire TV Cube, new Echo speakers, and plenty of other exciting products. Read on if you want to catch up on all the latest Amazon products coming soon.
IGN
Gyeongseong Creature Featuring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee Coming to Netflix
Netflix has announced Gyeongseong Creature, a thriller series starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee in the lead roles. The show is about “a group of individuals going against monstrous creatures that were born out of human greed.” The story takes place in the spring of 1945 in the city of Gyeongseong.
IGN
Heart of the Revolution
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories Heart of the Revolution, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
BBC
Netflix plans to launch its own video game studio
Netflix is setting up its own video game studio, as it intensifies its efforts to establish itself in the gaming industry. Based in Helsinki, Finland, it will be led by former Zynga and Electronic Arts executive Marko Lastikka. Netflix has previously purchased small gaming companies, such as Oxenfree developer Night...
CoinTelegraph
Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and gaming platforms
London, United Kingdom, 27 September, Chainwire – Following a successful initial decentralized exchange offering and initial nonfungible token offering, Kitsumon is pleased to announce the details of its highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including:. Babylons. Balthazar. DareNFT. Scotty Beam. FantomStarter. DAOLaunch.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Master Cheng Free Online
Cast: Pak Hon Chu Anna-Maija Tuokko Lucas Hsuan Kari Väänänen Vesa-Matti Loiri. Cheng, 45, a restaurant owner from China, has travelled with his young son halfway around the world to a remote village in Finland. His wife died recently in an accident, and Cheng wanted to have a break from everything by traveling with his son to see an old Finnish friend who lives on a farm in the countryside of Finland. It’s the most remote place Cheng can imagine with endless forests, thousands of lakes, a country with entire population of one-fifth of Cheng’s home town, Shanghai.
IGN
Wild Hearts: EA, Koei Tecmo, and Dynasty Warrior-Maker, Omega Force Launch the Reveal Trailer for Their Monster-Hunting Game
EA and Dynasty Warriors developers Omega Force have finally unveiled the first reveal trailer for their Monster Hunter-style game, Wild Hearts. The title was first announced earlier this month by publishers EA and Koei Tecmo, who joined forces to create the "next great hunting game" based in fantasy feudal Japan.
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
Pokemon Go Furfrou and Shiny Furfrou Forms
Furfrou, the Poodle Pokemon, is a Normal Type Pokemon from Generation 6. It is most notable for the various Furfrou Forms it can take which modify its appearance, presumably inspired by real-life poodle grooming. Furfrou has been part of Pokemon Go for a while, but Shiny Furfrou has made its...
IGN
The Entropy Centre - Official Release Date Trailer
The Entropy Centre launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 3, 2022. Here's another look at the upcoming time manipulating puzzle game, including a peek at the story, your talking gun companion, puzzle elements, and more. A demo for the game is available now on Steam.
Comments / 0