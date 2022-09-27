Read full article on original website
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
KAM Sports continue takeover talks with Everton
KAM Sports are back in talks to buy Everton from Farhad Moshiri but the parties are still some way from reaching an agreement, 90min understands.
Chelsea executive initially brushed off female agent’s complaint over inappropriate messages
Chelsea’s president of business, Tom Glick, told Catalina Kim that messages sent by a man he had hired days earlier did not interest him and were not relevant to his job
