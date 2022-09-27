Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Smart home honcho buys waterfront Fort Lauderdale home
The CEO of a home automation company bought a furnished waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale for $9.7 million. Records show Marc Farbstein bought the house at 52 Royal Palm Drive from Dylan Hallerberg. Farbstein is chairman and CEO of Premium Digital Control & Automation, a Hollywood-based firm that specializes in digitized control systems for homes and businesses.
therealdeal.com
Developer asks $43M for waterfront Boca home sites
A Palm Beach County developer listed a development site in Boca Raton for single-family homes for $43 million. The catch? The property is mostly underwater, and would have to be filled in. William Swaim, of NE 32nd Street LLC, said the site, on the west side of Northeast Eighth Avenue...
therealdeal.com
Chetrit’s lender scores victory in South Beach hotel foreclosure
The lender for the Chetrit Group’s Tides South Beach hotel notched a win in its $45 million foreclosure case. Safe Harbor Equity’s affiliate sued CG Tides and other companies linked to New York-based Chetrit Group over the long-shuttered Tides, a 45-key hotel at 1220 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. The lender’s suit, filed in February 2021, alleged that Chetrit stole $2 million in insurance money tied to damages from Hurricane Irma, without the lender’s knowledge or consent, and allegedly defaulted on its loan.
therealdeal.com
Montford, Opterra JV buys Hilton Garden Inn Miami Beach for $28M
A joint venture bought the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Beach from Baywood Hotels for $28 million. Montford Group and Opterra Capital, led by Sunju Patel and Glenn Alba, respectively, bought the eight-story, 96-key hotel at 2940 Collins Avenue, records show. The price equates to $292,000 per room. The partnership secured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
5 minutes with hospitality investor Nick Falcone
Nick Falcone came up with the idea for his vacation rental startup, Rentyl Resorts, over the dinner table with his dad, developer Art Falcone, and his brothers. Orlando-based Rentyl, which Falcone and his brothers Dan and Matthew launched in 2018, has inked partnerships with major resorts including Margaritaville, Jack Nicklaus’ The Bear’s Den, and Hilton properties.
therealdeal.com
Developer wins approval for multifamily project in Dania Beach
The Dania Beach City Commission voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve a variance from zoning rules and a site plan proposed by First Dania Beach LLC, a partnership between the Apollo Companies, an Aventura-based firm led by CEO Edward Abbo, and North Miami Beach-based Liberty Base Investments, led by Leon Ojalvo. The property is near the intersection of Stirling Road and Federal Highway.
therealdeal.com
Developers propose mixed-use luxury rentals in Coral Gables
Constellation Group and the Boschetti Group are proposing a 15-story, mixed-use luxury rental project near the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, where development has boomed in recent years. The city’s development review board will review plans for 4241 Aurora Street on Friday, Constellation Group Principal Eduardo Otaola said....
therealdeal.com
South Florida by the numbers: Living on the Edge(water)
“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It wasn’t so long ago that Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood was a faceless, unappreciated section of the city, known for disjointed streets and deteriorating homes and apartment buildings. But as neighboring areas such as Wynwood, the Design District, and the Arts District enjoyed massive redevelopment and rebranding success, the neighborhood bordered by Biscayne Bay, the Florida East Coast Railway, 17th Street and 37th Street suddenly caught on as fertile ground for high density development. We explore the new identity and innovative developers breaking ground in Edgewater in this edition of South Florida by the numbers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Luxury retailer buys waterfront Boca Raton home for $9M
A former chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon sold his waterfront home in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club to a luxury retailer for $9.4 million. Records show Robert and Rose Kelly sold the house at 419 East Coconut Palm Road in Boca Raton to Vladislav Yampolsky. Yampolsky, who goes by Bobby, emigrated from Ukraine as a child and owns the luxury goods retailer ECJ Luxe, which sells timepieces, jewelry, designer bags and yachts through its stores in Boca Raton, Sunny Isles Beach and Charlotte, N.C.
therealdeal.com
PMG, Greybrook score $235M refi of downtown Miami project
Property Markets Group and Greybrook secured a $235 million refinancing for the Elser Hotel & Residences condo tower in downtown Miami. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is the lender, with the debt fund RMWC also providing a $25 million mezzanine loan for the recently completed 49-story, 646-unit condo-hotel at 398 Northeast Fifth Street, according to a press release. New York-based Franklin BSP, formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, is a real estate investment trust with more than $6.3 billion of assets.
therealdeal.com
Wurzak buys Deerfield Beach DoubleTree for $27M
Wurzak Hotel Group is bringing a little Philadelphia-style hospitality to Deerfield Beach. The firm bought the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Deerfield Beach-Boca Raton for $27 million, marking its fourth hotel acquisition in Broward County. Led by the father-son duo Howard and Jake Wurzak, the Philadelphia-based firm bought the 221-room hotel...
therealdeal.com
Oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach for sale
Unit owners of the oceanfront Casablanca condo-hotel in Miami Beach are seeking a bulk buyer who could redevelop the historic structure and expand it. Colliers was tapped to list the property at 6345 Collins Avenue unpriced, according to the brokerage’s website. The 200,000-square-foot condo building, on a nearly 2-acre site in North Beach, was built in 1948. It has about 350 residential and commercial units, according to property records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Baptist Health sells Doral data facility for $34M
American Tower, a global communications infrastructure real estate investment trust, bought a data center in Doral from Baptist Health South Florida for $34 million. Records show American Tower bought the data center at 2100 Northwest 84th Avenue from Miami-based Baptist via a Delaware LLC. American Tower is a publicly traded...
therealdeal.com
D.R. Horton wins rezoning for 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach
Homebuilder D.R. Horton won a rezoning for Hunters Manor, a planned infill development of 59 single-family homes in Pompano Beach. The Pompano Beach City Commission voted Tuesday to rezone the 9-acre development site from “single-family residential” (RS-3) and “multi-family residential” (RM-12) to “residential planned unit development” (RPUD).
Comments / 0