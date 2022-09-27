“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It wasn’t so long ago that Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood was a faceless, unappreciated section of the city, known for disjointed streets and deteriorating homes and apartment buildings. But as neighboring areas such as Wynwood, the Design District, and the Arts District enjoyed massive redevelopment and rebranding success, the neighborhood bordered by Biscayne Bay, the Florida East Coast Railway, 17th Street and 37th Street suddenly caught on as fertile ground for high density development. We explore the new identity and innovative developers breaking ground in Edgewater in this edition of South Florida by the numbers.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO