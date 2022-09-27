Elderly driver killed in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man in his late 70’s was killed in a car crash on Stone Quarry Road north of Flora Church Road on Monday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said evidence showed the man’s vehicle was headed south on Stone Quarry Road when it left the roadway, struck and embankment, and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A passenger was flown to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford and is listed in critical condition, police said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

