ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool, Man United and Chelsea slump; Arsenal are 100%
The 2022-23 Premier League season is just 67 games old, yet already we're seeing the effect of VAR decisions. Arsenal fans will once again be bemoaning the video referee, while some of the other biggest clubs will be glad it's around. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
MLS・
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: The best La Liga starter squad
The best La Liga starter squad you can build on FIFA 23.
NBC Sports
Who should be on the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup?
Two September friendlies, zero goals. That’s how the U.S. men’s national team performed in their final games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. First it was a lackluster 2-0 loss to Japan to kickoff the last round of warm-up matches, and a 0-0 draw to Saudi Arabia was the follow-up performance.
MLS・
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA delivers ruthless performance vs. Canada to advance to gold medal game
SYDNEY — Team USA booked their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final with a convincing 83-43 win over Canada on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the charge with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while A'Ja Wilson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Plum chipped in 14 points off the bench.
TechRadar
FIFA 23 puts the threat back into free kicks and corners
FIFA 23 calls time on a decades-old partnership between EA Sports and the real-life FIFA organization, and for a swansong, brings more than the usual smorgasbord of visual upgrades we’ve come to expect from annual entries into this storied footballing franchise. For all its superfluous new features – and...
Is Fifa 23 cross-platform?
FIFA 23 is finally upon, giving fans access to all the latest transfers, gameplay features and more. Cross-platform gaming applies to multiplayer titles in which you battle or join teams with other people online. It means you can play with or against players who are using other consoles or devices.
BBC
Is stopping Haaland United's aim?
The latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. With just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
ESPN
Player injuries up 20% in Europe's top 5 leagues last season amid packed schedule - study
Injuries across Europe's five major leagues rose by 20% last season and cost clubs over £500 million, a new study has found, raising concerns about player welfare amid fixture congestion. Insurance broker Howden's European Football Injury Index for the 2021-22 season estimated that injury costs went up by 29%...
FIFA 23 ratings guide to the best male and female players
Karim Benzema takes top spot on the FIFA 23 ratings list
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
BBC
Chelsea: President of business Tom Glick initially dismissed complaint from female agent as 'not relevant' to his job
Chelsea's president of business Tom Glick initially dismissed a complaint about inappropriate text messages sent by the club's commercial director to a female agent as "not relevant" to his job. BBC Sport has learned that two weeks after the messages were first brought to the attention of Glick by agent...
Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on Brighton debut at Liverpool
New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday.The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.Potter had guided the Seagulls to fourth place in the Premier League before he left to take over at Chelsea and while his successor is eager to implement his own philosophy, he knows patience is key.“I believe I can do a good job,” De Zerbi...
BBC
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
BBC
Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker
Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
Chelsea Joins Host Of European Teams To Try Sign Chilean Wonder Kid
Chelsea set their sights on Dario Osorio to be their next youthful star.
US News and World Report
Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
Soccer-Pressure mounts on Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich in a rut
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich's four-game winless run -- their longest in the Bundesliga in 20 years -- has soured the mood among club bosses and piled pressure on coach Julian Nagelsmann to quickly turn things around.
Yardbarker
Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea
Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
