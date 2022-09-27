New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday.The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.Potter had guided the Seagulls to fourth place in the Premier League before he left to take over at Chelsea and while his successor is eager to implement his own philosophy, he knows patience is key.“I believe I can do a good job,” De Zerbi...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO