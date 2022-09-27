ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

NBC Sports

Who should be on the USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup?

Two September friendlies, zero goals. That’s how the U.S. men’s national team performed in their final games ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. First it was a lackluster 2-0 loss to Japan to kickoff the last round of warm-up matches, and a 0-0 draw to Saudi Arabia was the follow-up performance.
MLS
#Video Game#Eurogamer#Ea#Ai
TechRadar

FIFA 23 puts the threat back into free kicks and corners

FIFA 23 calls time on a decades-old partnership between EA Sports and the real-life FIFA organization, and for a swansong, brings more than the usual smorgasbord of visual upgrades we’ve come to expect from annual entries into this storied footballing franchise. For all its superfluous new features – and...
FIFA
The US Sun

Is Fifa 23 cross-platform?

FIFA 23 is finally upon, giving fans access to all the latest transfers, gameplay features and more. Cross-platform gaming applies to multiplayer titles in which you battle or join teams with other people online. It means you can play with or against players who are using other consoles or devices.
FIFA
BBC

I﻿s stopping Haaland United's aim?

T﻿he latest episode of The Devils' Advocate podcast dropped on BBC Sounds this week, with Gaz and Joe looking ahead to Sunday's Manchester derby between City and United. W﻿ith just days to go until the game they discussed how Manchester United should try to stop City's Erling Haaland, who has 14 goals in 10 games already this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto De Zerbi won’t tinker too much on Brighton debut at Liverpool

New Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it is unlikely he will change too much for his first match in charge away to Liverpool on Saturday.The Italian was hired as Graham Potter’s replacement earlier this month but has spent little time with his squad due to a number of players being away on international duty.Potter had guided the Seagulls to fourth place in the Premier League before he left to take over at Chelsea and while his successor is eager to implement his own philosophy, he knows patience is key.“I believe I can do a good job,” De Zerbi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jenni Hermoso: 'Worst moment for women's football in Spain' says striker

Spain's record scorer Jenni Hermoso says her international team-mates are "living through the worst moment" in women's football. Last week the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) claimed 15 players said they would resign unless head coach Jorge Vilda was fired. The RFEF said the players claimed Vilda's tenure was affecting...
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
SOCCER
BBC

Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture

Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
POLITICS

