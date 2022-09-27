Orange County-On 09/25/2022, an emergency 911 call was put out about a woman shot on South County Road 310 West in Paoli. Paoli PD, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and an ISP trooper responded. When they arrived, they spoke with a male who identified himself as Tyler L. Cooper, of Paoli. Mr. Cooper told police he fired a high-powered rifle in his back yard and believed he may have shot his neighbor. ISP detectives were contacted, and it was requested they take over the investigation.

