Malibu, CA

TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malibu, CA
California State
California Entertainment
Malibu, CA
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Iman
Joshua Jackson
Essence

She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet

From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
