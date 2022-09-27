Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to YelpLet's Eat LAOak Park, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina Andras
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Netflix Brings Beverly Hills Cop SequelAbdul GhaniBeverly Hills, CA
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Spilled Milk! Fans Are Going Wild After Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt In Latest TikTok
Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by her leaking breast milk during a recent TikTok video on Tuesday, September 13. "Oo! Looks like I'm lactating," announced the mother-of-two as she pointed out the wet stain on her shirt. Article continues below advertisement. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has still been...
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Essence
She's Growing Up! Viola Davis And Daughter Genesis Hit The Red Carpet
From sharing smooches to stunning on the red carpet, here are some images of the mother-daughter duo from over the years. When ESSENCE’s September digital cover star Viola Davis isn’t busy kicking butt in movies like The Woman King, she is being a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon. Her pre-teen is blossoming beautifully and popped out with her mom to the global premiere of the Oscar winner’s latest film. The two ladies were also accompanied by Julius Tennon, Viola’s husband and Genesis’s father.
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
