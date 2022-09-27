Read full article on original website
iheart.com
More details released in southwestern Nebraska school bus crash
(Chase County, NE) -- More details are released in a school bus crash in southwest Nebraska that injured multiple children. The Chase County Sheriff's Office says just before 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received an emergency 911 call reporting a school bus rollover accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on state highway 15A and 736 road South West of Imperial near Champion, NE.
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
iheart.com
Family Gives Update into Two Kids Hospitalized in Nebraska Bus Accident
(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion, leaves three injured
OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to around 1:50 p.m. MT. OVFD responded with Command, Rescue, and three ALS ambos. It was...
News Channel Nebraska
Planned drainage of Lake Ogallala to affect three boating accesses in the fall
OGALLALA, Neb. — Nebraska Game and Parks is schedule the drainage of Lake Ogallala. On Monday, Sept. 26 a drawdown of the lake will begin for infrastructure maintenance for a program on the Keystone Diversion Dam, on the east side of the lake, by the Nebraska Public Power District.
knopnews2.com
Ogallala looks to take down undefeated McCook
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-2 Ogallala Indians make the trip down to McCook to try and take down the undefeated Bison. Since the Indians suffered two back-to-back losses in weeks two and three, they’re rebounded and are now on a two-game winning streak. The Bison on the other hand look to continue their winning season by putting another game in the win column against Ogallala.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland hosts Garden County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 9-10 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 13-6 Garden County Eagles for a match on the volleyball court. The Sailors come into the match off of a 2-0 loss against South Loup. The Eagles come to Sutherland off of a home win where they swept Morrill.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland fire fighters raise money for the Runge family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The team at Sutherland Fire and Rescue hosted their open house for their brand new facility on Wednesday evening. The open house went a lot further than showing off their new building as it was also a way to raise money for a local family. The...
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
knopnews2.com
Maxwell volleyball hosts Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton for a triangular Thursday evening. In game one, the Wildcats took on Dundy County-Stratton, and they got off to a good start as they took the first set over the Tigers. The second set was a back and forth battle though as neither team would let the other get a big lead, however Maxwell was able to pull away at the end to take the victory over Dundy County-Stratton in 2 sets.
knopnews2.com
Sutherland hosts Morrill
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 1-4 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 0-5 Morrill Lions to town for a match-up on the football field. Sutherland looks to get back in the win column after having dropped their last three games to Bridgeport (47-6), Saint Pats (57-14), and Perkins County (60-0). The Lions travel to Sutherland still in search of their first win of the season.
News Channel Nebraska
Black Hills Energy donates $10,000 to Chappell
CHAPPELL, Neb. — The City of Chappell was able to purchase 14 picnic tables thanks to their local energy provider. Chappell Community Development Director Shaunna Mashek said she realized some of the wooden picnic tables were deteriorating. Mashek reached out through the Black Hills donation website to apply for a donation of new picnic tables.
North Platte Telegraph
Joint hearing in North Platte fills room with unhappy taxpayers
The size of the crowd for Lincoln County’s first state-mandated joint property tax hearing Tuesday contrasted sharply with the lack of input at North Platte’s 2022-23 “budget season” hearings this month and last. More than 100 people filled the chairs or stood in the McKinley Education...
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
knopnews2.com
Community Build Playground open for fun
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After months of hard work, the North Platte Community Build Playground is officially open after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Donors and kids were present for the ceremony where the ribbon was cut. One of the co-coordinators, Emily Wurl, talked about how important this project is for the community and how much went into it.
Finalists for Big Idea North Platte announced
North Platte Young Professionals Announce Big Idea North Platte 2022 Finalists. The North Platte Young Professionals are proud to announce the 2022 Finalist in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest. There was a significant increase of submissions this year which shows the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and growing in North Platte. There are ten finalists in no particular order: Laura Deaver, Jon Keck, Kinsey Kimberling, Matthew Gilbert, Porter Connick, Stephanie Budke, Taylor Sutton, Natalia Wiezorek, Madeline Fletcher, and Johnny Zogg.
