NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton for a triangular Thursday evening. In game one, the Wildcats took on Dundy County-Stratton, and they got off to a good start as they took the first set over the Tigers. The second set was a back and forth battle though as neither team would let the other get a big lead, however Maxwell was able to pull away at the end to take the victory over Dundy County-Stratton in 2 sets.

MAXWELL, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO