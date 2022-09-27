Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU announces uniform combo vs. Wake Forest
Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home inside of Doak Campbell Stadium this afternoon. Riding a 4-0 winning streak, quarterback Jordan Travis and co. look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Deacons in just the second ranked matchup between the two teams.
Tomahawk Nation
First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be in just a few minutes live from Doak Campbell Stadium on the ABC Network. Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 7 FSU soccer defeats Miami
No. 7 Florida State (8-0-2) defeated Miami (3-5-2) by a 1-0 score today in Coral Gables, FL. Miami came out with an effective strategy. The Canes mostly stayed behind the ball but they did high press at times. UM also frustrated FSU with opportunistic fouling. The Canes had seven fouls in the first half compared to three for the Noles. In truth, none of the fouls were individually bad enough to warrant a booking but there were so many that it frustrated Florida State.
Tomahawk Nation
Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Florida State (4-0, 2-0) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) this afternoon at 3:30pm inside Doak Campbell Stadium, where they will be meeting for only the second time when both teams are ranked in the Top 25 poll. Wake’s Sam Hartman threw for 337 yards, and a...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Wake Forest: Halftime notes, observations
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football, playing its first game as a ranked team since 2018, is facing off against its hardest test of the season so far in the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It’s been a whole lot of bad and not too much good for FSU,...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 23 FSU falls to No. 22 Wake Forest, 31-21
The last time Wake Forest had a three-game winning streak over Florida State in football was 2008 — also the same year that the two teams met for the first time as ranked opponents. The second iteration of a top 25 game ended up just as unpleasant for FSU,...
Tomahawk Nation
Instant reaction: FSU loses first game of season to Wake Forest
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest. It was a frustrating game mainly because FSU could have definitely won had it not failed to execute across the board — the offense couldn’t stay on the field, the defense couldn’t get off it. Wake absolutely earned every one of its 31 points, putting together scoring drives of 90, 80, 75 and 73 yards.
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU stumbles against Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football dropped its first game of the season on Saturday, stumbling in a 31-21 loss to the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. It was Wake’s third straight win against FSU, and the Seminoles’ fourth straight loss as a ranked team. While FSU managed to fight back from a 21-point deficit, it struggled throughout the game due to self-inflicted mistakes ranging from failing to finish drives on both sides of the ball and easily avoidable penalties.
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman and Jared Verse talk after loss to Wake Forest
After their first 4-0 start since 2015, the Florida State Seminoles were tasked with facing one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Wake Forest is an extremely experienced team and it was clearly displayed throughout the game. The Seminoles had a chance to keep their foot on the gas and even a chance to come back in the game, but constant mishaps led to flags and forced opportunities.
Tomahawk Nation
Game Story: FSU struggles on offense, defense in loss to Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles kicked off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons under a beautiful Florida sun inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. The two ranked teams were 4-0 and 3-1 respectively and the Deacons will be riding home with a win under their belt. The Seminoles received the ball...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell speaks after first loss of the season
Florida State welcomed Wake Forest to Tallahassee on Week 5 after starting 2-0 in conference play. The Demon Deacons’ offense proved too much for the Seminoles to handle, with a tremendous rushing attack and one of the best passing attacks in the conference. After a hard-fought game from both sides, WF secured a 31-21 win on the road and FSU dropped their first game of the season.
Tomahawk Nation
What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU vs. Wake Forest
Florida State Seminoles football hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for their third straight ACC matchup of the season. After starting 4-0 for the first time since 2015, the Noles played their first ranked opponent of the season. Wake has one of the best offenses that FSU will see this season, and showcased that throughout as Wake Forest defeated Florida State 31-21 with a quality offensive showing from their receivers and quarterback Sam Hartman.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Will FSU beat Wake Forest to get to 5-0?
Wake Forest has beaten FSU two times in a row in a series that FSU has otherwise dominated; will Saturday be a return to FSU supremacy?. The most underrated part of NIL is high profile collegiate athletes being able to leverage their popularity in ways like this:. Undefeated soccer heads...
Tomahawk Nation
Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest
The Florida State Seminoles (4-0, 2-0) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium, meeting for only the second time where both teams are ranked in the polls. Florida State’s passing defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country, holding...
Tomahawk Nation
College Football Picks Week 5: Conquering the Atlantic
First and foremost, my thoughts are with so many people in Florida this weekend, especially those in the Fort Myers/Naples area. There’s a long road ahead after Hurricane Ian’s march across the state. It’ll be a long road back toward normal, but you will get through this and...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey results: Gauging FSU after undefeated start
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football is off to its best start in nearly a decade, having...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU BASKETBALL THREAD #11-All Basketball News
-- FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #11-Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff. Be sure to catch up by going back to BBall Thread #10 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Wake Forest
Entering the end of September, the 23rd ranked Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on ABC. Wake Forest is currently ranked one spot above the Seminoles and sits at 3-1, with victories over VMI, Vanderbilt, and Liberty prior to last weeks’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.
