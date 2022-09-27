"As a woman we are often [told] to take the high road and that is woman speak for 'shut the f--k up.'" Kelly Ripa is finally addressing those Regis Philbin rumors. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kelly opened up about her relationship with her late co-host and the drama that ensued following his exit after he said the two never spoke after his departure and was never invited back.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO