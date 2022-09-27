Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa Regrets Not Addressing Regis Philbin Rumors Sooner
"As a woman we are often [told] to take the high road and that is woman speak for 'shut the f--k up.'" Kelly Ripa is finally addressing those Regis Philbin rumors. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kelly opened up about her relationship with her late co-host and the drama that ensued following his exit after he said the two never spoke after his departure and was never invited back.
RHOBH: Lisa Rinna Shares What Kathy Hilton Allegedly Said About Co-Stars During Aspen Meltdown
"If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people." Lisa Rinna is opening up about what Kathy Hilton allegedly said about her castmates during her apparent meltdown in Aspen. During Wednesday's episode of "The...
Khloe Reveals Tristan Proposed to Her Before Scandal -- And Why She Turned Him Down!
Khloe hid the proposal from her own family "for months." After the Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians" covered most of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama from December 2021 through the arrival of their second child in July 2022, the second episode flashed back to February of this year.
Saturday Night Live pokes fun at cast member exodus in meta 48th season opener skit set in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Saturday Night Live returned to screens poking fun at itself in its 48th season opener that was set around former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller pretended to be former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning as he commented on the skit that was unfolding before him.
Dark Side of Barney Children's Show Exposed in New Documentary
Rumors of drugs in his tail, death threats and dismemberment haunt the children's show that launched the careers of Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez. It seems the love was not as reciprocal as "Barney & Friends" made it out to be. A new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me,"...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis, MTV Co-Stars Attend Wedding
"Here's to a lifetime together." "Teen Mom" star Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis have tied the knot!. The 29-year-old reality star and Zach, 31, said "I do" on Thursday in Pasadena, California, as revealed in social media posts shared by friends and reposted by Cheyenne. Among those who attended the...
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Marries Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland: 'Love of My Life'
Several "Guardians of the Galaxy," The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" stars attended the nuptials, including Chris Pratt, John Cena, Zoe Saldana and Michael Rooker. Congratulations are in order for filmmaker James Gunn and actress Jennifer Holland!. On Friday, Gunn, 56, announced on social media that he and Holland, 35, tied...
Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism He's Faced From Fans
"It's because you're the Black child on the show" Caleb McLaughlin is speaking out about the casual racism he's received from "Stranger Things" fans over the years. The 20-year-old actor opened up about his first Comic-Con experience when fans refused to stand in his meet and greet line. "It definitely...
Here's What Louis Tomlinson Has to Say About His Relationship With Zayn Malik
"I don't know if I'm mature enough now" Louis Tomlinson is getting candid about his relationship with his former bandmate Zayn Malik. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "The Zach Sang Show," the 30-year-old singer commented on his relationship with Malik and where the two stand. "You'd have to...
Angelina Pivarnick Breaks Down After Drink Fight with Pauly D's GF on Jersey Shore (Exclusive Clip)
"I'm going through a f---ing divorce. I'm going through my own s---," Angelina tells Deena and Chris through tears. "I'm so hurting inside. I'm struggling." It appears that Angelina Pivarnick has reached her breaking point. In TooFab's exclusive preview of Thursday's new episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Deena Nicole...
