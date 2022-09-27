ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa Regrets Not Addressing Regis Philbin Rumors Sooner

"As a woman we are often [told] to take the high road and that is woman speak for 'shut the f--k up.'" Kelly Ripa is finally addressing those Regis Philbin rumors. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kelly opened up about her relationship with her late co-host and the drama that ensued following his exit after he said the two never spoke after his departure and was never invited back.
Dark Side of Barney Children's Show Exposed in New Documentary

Rumors of drugs in his tail, death threats and dismemberment haunt the children's show that launched the careers of Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez. It seems the love was not as reciprocal as "Barney & Friends" made it out to be. A new docuseries, "I Love You, You Hate Me,"...
Stranger Things Star Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism He's Faced From Fans

"It's because you're the Black child on the show" Caleb McLaughlin is speaking out about the casual racism he's received from "Stranger Things" fans over the years. The 20-year-old actor opened up about his first Comic-Con experience when fans refused to stand in his meet and greet line. "It definitely...
