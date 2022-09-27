ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash

WILBRAHAM, MA
Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt

A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton have arrested two people following an investigation into a fake gold jewelry sales scam. According to police, Northampton officers and members of the department’s detective bureau were investigating what they call a common scam in the northeast region. Police said that the...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week. The theft came just days after he’d listed two of the bikes on Facebook Marketplace and a few weeks after we told you about a similar theft in Agawam.
