Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested after shooting on Central Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man inside an apartment Wednesday night. Joel Laporte, 25, is facing several charges after he allegdly shot the victim inside an apartment on Central Street around 10:35 p.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they found Laporte being...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Springfield police investigating Central St. shooting
Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city's South End.
Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop
A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
2 arrested, drugs and cash seized on Marion Street in Springfield
Dangerousness hearing scheduled for Michael Lyncosky after allegedly firing gun near three West Springfield schools
The man accused of shooting a gun near homes and schools in West Springfield is expected to be back in court Thursday.
Teens caught during “joy ride in stolen vehicles breaking into cars” throughout Springfield
Two teenagers are facing more than twenty charges of breaking into cars throughout Springfield.
Bodies of two people found dead in Springfield home identified
A follow up on the two people found dead inside of a home in Springfield this week.
Couple identified after found shot on Maynard Street in Springfield
The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.
Southampton police looking for suspect attempting to enter truck
The Southampton police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect attempting to enter a truck caught on camera.
westernmassnews.com
U.S. Postal Service driver injured in Wilbraham crash
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
westernmassnews.com
Suspect identified after vandalizing Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Westfield gas station was vandalized over the weekend, causing serious damage. Now, police have identified a suspect. On Saturday, a man was captured on a surveillance camera, damaging a digital price sign at a Westfield gas station. On Tuesday, we spoke with the owner of...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish asks Hampden District Attorney’s office to take over case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -22 years ago, 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren where she was working as a lifeguard. Her body was recovered in Palmer in 2003 but the case is still open. Decades later her family continues to seek justice, asking new investigators to take over the case.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton Police arrest two people involved in fake gold jewelry scam
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Northampton have arrested two people following an investigation into a fake gold jewelry sales scam. According to police, Northampton officers and members of the department’s detective bureau were investigating what they call a common scam in the northeast region. Police said that the...
Police investigating after two found dead in Springfield home
The Springfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Sunday night.
westernmassnews.com
Dirt bikes stolen from Chicopee man’s garage
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is asking for your help to find four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week. The theft came just days after he’d listed two of the bikes on Facebook Marketplace and a few weeks after we told you about a similar theft in Agawam.
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
