SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -22 years ago, 16-year-old Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren where she was working as a lifeguard. Her body was recovered in Palmer in 2003 but the case is still open. Decades later her family continues to seek justice, asking new investigators to take over the case.

WARREN, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO