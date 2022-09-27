Read full article on original website
Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
Midland families not satisfied with school response to terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Parents of children at Anson Jones Elementary are upset after a written threat to “shoot the school” was not relayed to parents until almost a day later. “My first reaction was sheer terror,” said Monica Scarritt, whose kindergartner attends Jones. Parents say the...
New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. What happens to pets after a hospice patient dies?. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT. Pets left behind are often older animals in need...
Odessa College gets funding for phase two of James Segrest Stadium
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Odessa College athletes will have a new stadium to play in as they’re moving into phase two of the new James Segrest Stadium. First Basin Credit Union made a donation to help finish the second phase and help bring new programs to Odessa College. Now...
Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days. Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community. Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he...
Midland business uses Ketamine to help those with Mental Illness
Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Millions of Americans suffer from depression and many of them don’t respond to traditional treatments like antidepressants. What was once known as an animal tranquilizer and even a party drug is now being used as an effective treatment for some West Texans. Ketamine was FDA...
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
Two more ECISD student arrests
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity. Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building. According to the Presidio...
Another ECISD student arrested for threats against school
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, A 5th grader at Cameron Elementary School told two other students he was going to shoot up the school. ECISD says the incident was reported by the students, investigated, and the boy was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.
Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today was media day for the 33rd annual Texas Sized Garage Sale in midland located on 407 E Scharbauer Drive. Anyone looking to do some affordable shopping next weekend, this is the place to be a range of items for all ages, while also giving to a great cause.
MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff...
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #10 Odessa College cruises past Amarillo College in three sets
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The nationally-ranked Odessa College volleyball team defeated Amarillo in three sets on Wednesday at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see the #10 Wranglers in action.
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy beats arch rival Permian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated rival Permian in four sets on Tuesday night at LHS. The Rebels improve to 2-0 in District 2-6A play. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
Odessa Police looking for suspected vehicle thieves
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police detectives are hoping someone knows something about these two people, who are believed to be juveniles, caught on camera stealing a vehicle. On 9/11/2022 at around 10:30 pm, they stole a bright yellow, 2006 GMC Canyon. The vehicle was taken from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant...
Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
Fatal crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
Eight years later, family still searching for justice in unsolved murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For Yumira Palma and her family, Sept. 29 is the worst day of the year. “I hate this day,” Yumira said. “If I could go to sleep and wake up tomorrow, I would do it.”. On Sept. 29, 2014, Yumira’s brother, Humberto Palma, was...
