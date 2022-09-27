ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

cbs7.com

Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

New program opens to help veterans in Permian Basin

Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. Senior Life Midland gearing up for their annual Texas Sized Garage Sale. What happens to pets after a hospice patient dies?. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT. Pets left behind are often older animals in need...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa College gets funding for phase two of James Segrest Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Odessa College athletes will have a new stadium to play in as they’re moving into phase two of the new James Segrest Stadium. First Basin Credit Union made a donation to help finish the second phase and help bring new programs to Odessa College. Now...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Pecos boxer volunteers to help feed West Texans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank’s in Odessa and Midland had a special guest volunteer these last two days. Fresh off of his 35th win, Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza decided to spend his time giving back to the community. Just days after his fight, Mendoza says he...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland business uses Ketamine to help those with Mental Illness

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - Millions of Americans suffer from depression and many of them don’t respond to traditional treatments like antidepressants. What was once known as an animal tranquilizer and even a party drug is now being used as an effective treatment for some West Texans. Ketamine was FDA...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Two more ECISD student arrests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity. Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building. According to the Presidio...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Another ECISD student arrested for threats against school

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This afternoon, A 5th grader at Cameron Elementary School told two other students he was going to shoot up the school. ECISD says the incident was reported by the students, investigated, and the boy was arrested and charged with a Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MISD staff members placed on leave after corporal punishment investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three staff members have been placed on administrative leave from Burnet Elementary School following allegations of corporal punishment. Midland ISD says they learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. The staff...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police looking for suspected vehicle thieves

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police detectives are hoping someone knows something about these two people, who are believed to be juveniles, caught on camera stealing a vehicle. On 9/11/2022 at around 10:30 pm, they stole a bright yellow, 2006 GMC Canyon. The vehicle was taken from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Natural gas line south of I-20 sparks fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 received reports Wednesday evening of an explosion east of Highway 349 on the south side of I-20. However, according to the city of Midland, it was actually a natural gas line above ground that sparked a fire. The fire has since been put out and...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three cars were involved in a fatal accident on State Highway 158 that killed one person Tuesday evening in Midland County. Texas DPS told CBS7 that a 2014 Dodge 3500 traveling in the eastbound lane of SH 158 ran into a trailer being pulled by a 2022 Dodge 3500. Upon impact, the trailer swung into the westbound lane where it collided with a semi-truck.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX

