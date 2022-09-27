ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Today host Savannah Guthrie caught on hot mic as show suffers technical difficulties in awkward live TV moment

By Kristina Behr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TODAY'S Savannah Guthrie has suffered an awkward live TV moment after being caught on a hot mic.

The host had no idea her mic was open after famed Today show weather reporter Al Roker experienced a technical issue while delivering his forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txalO_0iC7Q5RF00
Today host Savannah Guthrie was caught on a hot mic as the show suffered technical difficulties Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5DdC_0iC7Q5RF00
The moment came after another awkward moment involving weather reporter Al Roker Credit: NBC

Al started off his remote segment from Denver, Colorado, introducing two local NBC broadcasters at Empower Field at Mile High.

He then tossed to his weather maps showing the weather around the nation, including the impending storm set to hit Florida's West coast.

While he is mid-sentence, his audio cuts out, only to leave viewers listening to background noise.

Amid the background noise, all of a sudden viewers can hear Savannah say: "What do I do?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYa2l_0iC7Q5RF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f3GRM_0iC7Q5RF00

The camera then cuts to Savannah standing in the Plaza who says: "Alright and now let's get a check of the weather in your neck of the woods."

She looks off camera before saying: "I've always wanted to do tha-," but gets cut off.

The technical blunder comes as Al was caught in another awkward moment on live TV with Savannah and Craig.

During the pop culture segment, Savannah and Craig started singing a Whitney Houston song - and Al was clearly not entertained.

Sheinelle Jones led a segment on the late Whitney Houston.

The stage adaptation of her hit movie The Bodyguard is returning to theaters and the show played a clip of her singing her classic hit, I Will Always Love You.

"Can you sing I'm Every Woman?" Savannah asked Craig, after the segment ended.

They started singing and having a great time until Craig saw Al's face.

He did not smile and looked at the camera with a serious expression.

"No?" Craig asked Al as the meteorologist glared at him.

When the Today co-hosts went on to talk about The Bodyguard, Al did not participate and sat quietly, looking like he just wanted to topic to be over.

WHERE'S HODA?

Fans also noticed over the last few days that Hoda has been absent from the team.

Viewers noticed Hoda's absence during Monday and Tuesday morning's broadcast as Savannah reported alongside her colleagues Craig Melvin and Tom Llamas.

Hoda's day off was much needed based on a recent on-air moment where she seemed to be struggling to stay awake.

During a candid, behind-the-scenes conversation while on the set of the Today show last week, Hoda had trouble keeping her eyes open while dishing on her sleep habits.

The mother-of-two shared that her daughters, Haley and Hope, come to her at night for different reasons, interrupting her sleep.

While being interviewed for Today’s Sirius XM show, Hoda was asked if her nights are “harder when the kids are up all night.”

The TV host replied: "You know, it happens. We all have them. We live them. But it's funny the stuff they come up with.

“One is, ‘I love you so much I can’t sleep.’

“Two is, ‘I don’t like school lunches, so I don’t wanna go.’ Three is, ‘I need water,’ or fill in the blank.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT2tT_0iC7Q5RF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPj13_0iC7Q5RF00

Hoda continued: “What was the other one? Oh, she had a dream about her friend Gunner, and they were in a rocking boat. That was the other thing.

“On the fifth wake-up, I was like [crazed expression]. I was trying to be calm and collected, like, ‘Mommy loves you. Good night now.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQ9r1_0iC7Q5RF00
Fans noticed that Hoda has been missing from the show Credit: Instagram / Dylan Dreyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5cYd_0iC7Q5RF00
Her absence comes based on a recent on-air moment where she said she could barely stay awake Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UZZk_0iC7Q5RF00
The mother-of-two shared that her daughters come to her at night for different reasons, interrupting her sleep Credit: Today show

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
Person
Sheinelle Jones
Person
Tom Llamas
Person
Al Roker
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Hoda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Live Tv#Today Show#Hot Mic#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
778K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy