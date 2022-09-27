ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXQQ2_0iC7Q1uL00

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A.  This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19.

All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.

Citizens may view our county’s evacuation zones here to determine if they are in this mandatory evacuation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpJV0_0iC7Q1uL00

Shelters will be OPENING today at 6 p.m., at the following locations (PLEASE NOTE THAT NOT ALL LOCATIONS ARE OPEN, ONLY THOSE LISTED BELOW):

  • Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs) – 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442
  • Lecanto Primary (Pet Friendly) – 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461
  • Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population) – 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434
  • Citrus High School (General Population) – 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452

Public shelters should be an option of last resort.  Citizens should make all preparations to shelter with family or friends and exhaust all other options before utilizing a public shelter.

Sexual Offenders must report to the Citrus County Detention Facility to seek shelter if needed. The facility is located at 2604 W Woodland Ridge Dr., Lecanto, FL 34461.

What to bring to the shelter:

– A 72-hour supply of all required medications

– All medical equipment and supplies (oxygen tanks, etc.) required for those with special needs

– Personal information (Identification with photo)

– Any special dietary needs or food (must be non-perishable)

-Extra batteries or an external power supply for electronic devices

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Operations Center is currently at a partial activation and will be moving to a full activation tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. The possible impacts of Hurricane Ian on our county are significant.

“At the moment, the goal of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management team is to preserve life and mitigate any sort of vulnerability our county may experience by disasters like Hurricane Ian,” said Citrus County.

Please continue to take this weather event seriously and take the time now to get last-minute essential supplies.

Full-service sandbag locations remain open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., they are as follows:

  • 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave. in Homosassa, near Grover Cleveland Boulevard
  • 7490 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, in Crystal River, on the opposite side of the road from Dan’s Clam Stand

In addition, two self-serve sandbags sites are open at:

  • Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
  • Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City

For more information on sandbag sites, please call 352-527-7610.

Ian’s track remains unchanged, per the National Weather Services’ briefing.  We can expect the earliest possible arrival of winds tomorrow night, and storm arrival early Wednesday morning. Ian is currently forecasted to become a category four hurricane and Citrus should see tropical storm sustained winds and the possibility of an intense storm surge and heavy rainfall.

Our Citizen Information Lines (CIL) are open from 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. today. Citizens can call (352)249-2775 for information regarding Hurricane Ian and what they can do to prepare.

Citrus County Schools have extended their closure and will be closed Wednesday, September 28th, and Friday, September 30th. After-school programs and extra-curricular activities are canceled during this time as well.

At this time, all county government buildings will be closed Wednesday, September 28th, through Thursday, September 29th.  This includes the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office main operations building in Inverness, substations in Crystal River and Beverly Hills. The Tax Collectors Office and the Department of Health will be closed (Wed. & Thurs.).

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inverness, FL
City
Lecanto, FL
City
Citrus Springs, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Government
City
Beverly Hills, FL
City
Hernando, FL
City
Homosassa, FL
City
Crystal River, FL
City
Floral City, FL
Local
Florida Government
hernandosun.com

Hernando County Rescinds Mandatory Evacuation Orders

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Government along with Emergency Management has rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on September 29, 2022 at 10:00am for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide. Residents are urged to still take caution when...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#County Government#Mobile Homes#Emergency Management#Citizens#North Forest Ridge Blvd#West Citrus Springs Blvd
leesburg-news.com

Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Find a safe place now, county officials say

Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods. “Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas. Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
naturecoaster.com

Citrus County Orders Mandatory Evacuations

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for identified affected areas within Citrus County, effective at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, until further notice. The order has been updated to apply to Evacuation Zone A, which includes includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised to voluntary evacuate, especially those citizens living in mobile homes, manufactured homes, and recreational vehicles throughout the county.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian to cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages

Hurricane Ian will cause disruption in trash pickup schedules in The Villages. The District Office has released the following information:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is being rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Friday collections will be as scheduled, weather permitting.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy