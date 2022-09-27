Read full article on original website
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
WDAM-TV
Amtrak platform opens in Laurel
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hattiesburg metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Picayune Item
After two year break Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival will be bigger than before
POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
WLBT
Hattiesburg native leads leaderboard, headlines round one of Sanderson Farms Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Round One of the 2022 PGA Sanderson Farms Championship officially teed off Thursday morning around 7 a.m. at the Country Club of Jackson, with plenty of golfers from Mississippi making an appearance. Weather played an early factor in round one as cold air and gusting winds...
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
sm2media.com
Homecoming Court 2022
He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
WDAM-TV
Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company. Kicking things off on Friday...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium
Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre met resistance when he tried selling University of Southern Mississippi on a deal to accept federal grant money to build a volleyball stadium, texts show. “Nancy I spoke with Jon Gilbert this evening and between you and I he is very Leary of accepting such a large grant. Got me […]
mageenews.com
Sullivan and Powell to Wed
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck
A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane. Hicks was reportedly riding...
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
sm2media.com
An Inside Look at Serengeti Springs, Hattiesburg’s New Waterpark
Hattiesburg Zoo’s new water park, Serengeti Springs, is expected to open in summer 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been planning the park for more than two years, and it will span over 3.5 acres of Kamper Park as an expansion of the zoo’s Africa section. The water...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
WLOX
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
