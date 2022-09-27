ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Amtrak platform opens in Laurel

Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
LAUREL, MS
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
sm2media.com

Homecoming Court 2022

He University of Southern Mississippi announced the 2022 homecoming Court on Sept. 20 and Sept. 22. Dating back to the fall of 1925, homecoming has been a beloved tradition for the Hattiesburg location. USM has several traditions tied into homecoming, beginning Monday Oct. 9. Freshman Beau was presented to Oliver...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Blues legend Bobby Rush to highlight Hub City’s 17th Mobile Street Fest

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people are expected to visit the Hub City Saturday for the 17th annual Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival. The annual event will have food, arts and crafts, activities for kids and special tours of the newly-renovated Smith Drug Company. Kicking things off on Friday...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Welfare Scandal Timeline: Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium

Between 2016 and 2019, the Mississippi Department of Human Services and nonprofits associated with it allegedly misspent more than tens of millions of dollars in federal Temporary Assistance For Needy Families funds that should have gone to the poorest families in the poorest state. More than $5 million of those funds went toward a volleyball-stadium project at the University of Southern Mississippi favored by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre and $1.1 million went to Favre himself.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Sullivan and Powell to Wed

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
MAGEE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate

The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
HATTIESBURG, MS
sm2media.com

An Inside Look at Serengeti Springs, Hattiesburg’s New Waterpark

Hattiesburg Zoo’s new water park, Serengeti Springs, is expected to open in summer 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been planning the park for more than two years, and it will span over 3.5 acres of Kamper Park as an expansion of the zoo’s Africa section. The water...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
SAUCIER, MS
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS

