Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Snow, it’s nice to meet you! I’m a one-year-old tabby girl from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Before arriving at the VHS, I was what you’d call a “community cat.” I lived mostly on the streets and had a community of neighbors responsible for my care. After one of my people found me injured, they took me into their home to recover and you know what?! Being inside is pretty sweet! All the toys, pets, and food at my disposal… I am never going back outside! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Apply for me at vhslifesaver.org or visit me in the open cat lounge at VHS!

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO