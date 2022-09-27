Read full article on original website
Related
Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Family passes down $100 wedding dress for 72 years
Eight brides in the same family have passed down a $100 wedding dress in a decadeslong tradition.
ABC News
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom Refuses to Give Away Dress of Late Daughter to Sister
What should we do with a person’s possessions after they pass away?. For many women, wedding days are an incredibly special and important time. A bride-to-be, and her mother, may dream of a perfect wedding day to always be remembered.
Good news: The moment a young boy falls in love with his new baby brother
This is the moment 6-year-old Sawyer met his brother for the first time. Bursting with emotion he proclaims, “You’re my best friend forever!"
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky Dog Refusing to Go For a Walk Is All Too Relatable [WATCH]
Sometimes you just want to be left alone, right? When and if you find time to relax, you don't want to be bothered. You finally have your shoes off and feet up, and the last thing you want to do is go for a walk. Even though I sit all...
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
Watch a Girl Disguise Herself as a Plant to Watch Hummingbirds
Well played, little girl. Well played. There's a new video of a young girl who wanted to watch hummingbirds close up so she disguised herself as a plant to make it happen (and it worked). The woman who shared the video provided the backstory of how this little girl ended...
Kentucky Wesleyan College Hosting a Fun Back Together Bash in Owensboro
It's a big weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. It's homecoming weekend and the college is hosting a never-before-held event. It's called the Back Together Bash and it's going to feature a jam-packed Saturday afternoon that is open to everyone- not just current and former KWC faculty and students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana ‘Community’ Cat is Looking for One Family to Love [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Snow, it’s nice to meet you! I’m a one-year-old tabby girl from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Before arriving at the VHS, I was what you’d call a “community cat.” I lived mostly on the streets and had a community of neighbors responsible for my care. After one of my people found me injured, they took me into their home to recover and you know what?! Being inside is pretty sweet! All the toys, pets, and food at my disposal… I am never going back outside! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Apply for me at vhslifesaver.org or visit me in the open cat lounge at VHS!
PETS・
A video of a small girl who attracted the attention of a crowd.
Hello everyone. I am back with my article and you really like it. So, this was a video I found when I randomly watched a reel on Instagram. In this video, a cute girl sits on a bench and tries to flip a bottle. The whole crowd is also watching that and celebrates when the bottle successfully stands on the third flip.
marthastewart.com
Muted Sunset Shades Added a Subtle Glow to This Couple's Vineyard Wedding in California
In August 2011, Danielle Guiffre and Keya Manshadi met as incoming students at a Baltimore medical school. Over the next 10 years—as a long-distance couple during their pediatric residencies—they remained close, and in August 2021, Keya proposed during a picnic in Dana Point, Calif. Their mid-pandemic engagement meant...
Vintage & Antique shopping in Smiths Grove
If treasure hunting for vintage and antique items is your thing, then grab your keys and head to Smiths Grove, Kentucky! It's Exit 38 off Interstate 65. Main Street Antiques and Collectibles in Smiths Grove, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0