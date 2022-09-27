Read full article on original website
Richard Alan ‘Rick’ Hartmann
Richard Alan “Rick” Hartmann, 68, of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Rick was born on August 14, 1954 in Fort Atkinson to Carl and Emmy (Geitner) Hartmann. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1972, and in 1988 he purchased Rick’s Eastside Pub. On November 7, 1992 he married Ellie Bigelow and together they raised two children.
Dorothy K. Vogel
Dorothy K. Vogel, age 96 of Jefferson passed away on Monday September 26, 2022, at the University Hospital Madison. She was born on June 16, 1926, to Enos and Ottilia (Werner) Schroedl. She married James N. Vogel on June 5, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on May 1, 1989. Dorothy grew up and worked on the Schroedl farm and Meat Market in Jefferson. She loved to cook and bake, especially cake decorating. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and most recently her greeting card making.
Fort Fire Department responds to house fire
Update: The Jefferson County Scanner Facebook page has reported that the fire in the 400 block of Edward St., Fort Atkinson, has rekindled. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department has responded to a call of “flames showing on the second floor.” The scanner posted its update at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Fort plan panel advances two new TIDs
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday advanced creation of two new Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) for the city. Commissioners approved project plan and district boundaries for TID Nos. 9 and 10, both located on the city’s north side. Specifically, TID No. 9 will support the Banker Road residential...
