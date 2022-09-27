Dorothy K. Vogel, age 96 of Jefferson passed away on Monday September 26, 2022, at the University Hospital Madison. She was born on June 16, 1926, to Enos and Ottilia (Werner) Schroedl. She married James N. Vogel on June 5, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on May 1, 1989. Dorothy grew up and worked on the Schroedl farm and Meat Market in Jefferson. She loved to cook and bake, especially cake decorating. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and most recently her greeting card making.

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO