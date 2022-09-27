Read full article on original website
WJLA
Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
Train collides into unoccupied vehicle on railroad in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A train struck a work vehicle in Rockville, Maryland Thursday evening, causing roads to close to traffic. The collision happened around 7:25 p.m. at Randolph Road and Nebel Street crossing area between a truck and a CSX train. "At approximately 7:25 pm this evening, a CSX...
WJLA
Water main break creates sinkhole in Arlington: Here's what area to avoid
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A water main break in Arlington created a sinkhole Thursday evening, diverting traffic as water flooded the roadway. Long Bridge Drive between 6th Street South and Boundary Channel Drive is blocked and officials are telling drivers to prepare for a possible prolonged closure. Officials are...
WJLA
Noise waiver requested for nighttime work for Purple Line construction in Chevy Chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Department of Environmental Protection is in the process of reviewing a temporary noise waiver for periodic night work related to the construction of the light rail bridge over Connecticut Avenue between Chevy Chase Lake Drive and Laird Place in Montgomery County. Officials said...
WJLA
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon for both riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia and Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro said due to what they say were unexpected issues with the soil that...
WJLA
1 injured after bus strikes Shell gas station in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was taken to the hospital after a private school bus crashed into a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland Thursday morning, authorities said. Officials said a bus crashed into a Shell gas station on Forestville Road and Stewart Road. Prince George’s...
WJLA
Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
WJLA
Police conducting apparent death investigation at Arlington park
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington County Police Department says they are investigating a death at Lacey Wood Park Friday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police tweeted that officers are on the scene in the 1200 block of N. George Mason Drive conducting a death investigation. Police tell 7News...
WJLA
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring reopens after closure due to death investigation
This story was updated at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2022, to include the fact that the road has reopened. A portion of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring has reopened Monday afternoon after being closed due to a death investigation, according to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The department posted...
Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
WJLA
SEE IT: Crews scramble to extinguish large brush fire in Anacostia Park in SE DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A large brush fire broke out in Anacostia Park in Southeast D.C. Tuesday, sending D.C. Fire & EMS scrambling to extinguish the flames. D.C. Fire & EMS said they are using fireboats to provide a water supply to firefighters. The fire was just south of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police name new Major Crimes Division head, Bethesda district commander
The Montgomery County Department of Police has named Capt. Sean Gagen as the new director of its Major Crimes Division after he served as the commander of the police district that includes Bethesda for three years. Gagen became the commander of the Second District in 2019 – an area that...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man
For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
Bay Net
One Dead After House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
