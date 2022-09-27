ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WJLA

Freight train strikes work truck in Rockville, electrical wires fall on to tracks

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A CSX freight train struck a work truck in Montgomery County Thursday night and crews are working to determine how it happened. The crash took place at the Randolph Road crossing in Rockville and involved a truck that officials believe was unoccupied. Montgomery County police say they believe the driver of the truck fled the scene before fire crews could arrive. It is unknown if the driver left before the crash took place.
WJLA

Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
WUSA9

Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
DC News Now

Person dead after fire at Maryland mobile home park

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said someone died in a fire at a mobile home park in Lothian Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted about the fire at Patuxent Mobile Estates, which is located off of Sands Road, shortly before 11 a.m. The tweet said that the fire […]
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old from Silver Spring. Charles Andrew Slenkovich was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 9500 block of Biltmore Dr.
Bay Net

One Dead After House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 27th at approximately 6:40 pm, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive in La Plata for the house fire. Engine 22 made the response. While responding, first arriving units went on the scene with smoke showing and asked for the working fire upgrade bringing additional units to the scene.
mymcmedia.org

City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest

The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
