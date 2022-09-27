Luke Joseph Veenhuis, 30, formerly of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1992 in Fort Atkinson to Randy and Sue Veenhuis. Luke attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson and later graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2010. During high school, Luke was definitely known for his sense of humor and many antics. His favorite activities during that period in his life included participating in marching band, swim team, and Boy Scouts, all of which helped to shape the man he became. In 2010 he earned Boy Scout’s highest award, Eagle Scout. He later attended UW-Whitewater and graduated with a Bachelor’s and later a Master’s degree in Computer Science. Luke was currently employed by Dartmouth College of Hanover, New Hampshire, as a computer research engineer, specializing in artificial intelligence.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO