Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Justine Louise Kutz
Justine Louise Kutz entered her eternal rest on Wednesday, September 28th, at the age of 90 years. She was born August 17, 1932 to Harold and Ella (nee Heese) Wegner in Fort Atkinson. Justine graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and married Gilbert Kutz in 1950. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children. Justine worked many years at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and also for a time at the former “Little Flower Shop” on south Main Street. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and traveling. She was a lifelong resident of the Fort Atkinson area. Justine had been in declining health for about the past year.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort celebrates Homecoming
Nathan Hartwig and Analiese Walter were crowned king and queen when Fort Atkinson High School held its Homecoming pep rally Friday afternoon. Joining them on the court are Callie Draves, Lily Rodriguez, Reagan Horwath, Valentina Santamaria, Olivia Brock, Trista Yackels, Keenan Hendrickson, Mason Gourley, Jayden Wilson, Albion Mane, Brian Trader and Brennan Trader.
fortatkinsononline.com
Luke Joseph Veenhuis
Luke Joseph Veenhuis, 30, formerly of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1992 in Fort Atkinson to Randy and Sue Veenhuis. Luke attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson and later graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 2010. During high school, Luke was definitely known for his sense of humor and many antics. His favorite activities during that period in his life included participating in marching band, swim team, and Boy Scouts, all of which helped to shape the man he became. In 2010 he earned Boy Scout’s highest award, Eagle Scout. He later attended UW-Whitewater and graduated with a Bachelor’s and later a Master’s degree in Computer Science. Luke was currently employed by Dartmouth College of Hanover, New Hampshire, as a computer research engineer, specializing in artificial intelligence.
fortatkinsononline.com
Richard Alan ‘Rick’ Hartmann
Richard Alan “Rick” Hartmann, 68, of Whitewater passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Rick was born on August 14, 1954 in Fort Atkinson to Carl and Emmy (Geitner) Hartmann. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1972, and in 1988 he purchased Rick’s Eastside Pub. On November 7, 1992 he married Ellie Bigelow and together they raised two children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Tax impacts associated with funding an in-house fire department
Following is the second of a two-part series examining two budgets drafted for possible use in the city of Whitewater in 2023. Part two explores impacts to taxpayers in both Walworth and Jefferson counties and changes those residents can expect to see on their tax bills if the proposed EMS referendum receives voter approval in November.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort plan panel advances two new TIDs
The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission on Tuesday advanced creation of two new Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) for the city. Commissioners approved project plan and district boundaries for TID Nos. 9 and 10, both located on the city’s north side. Specifically, TID No. 9 will support the Banker Road residential...
Comments / 0