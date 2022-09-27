ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

worldboxingnews.net

Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss

Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
worldboxingnews.net

Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner

Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker

By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
Boxing Scene

Wilder-Helenius: Price Point For FOX Sports PPV Show Same As Cost For Ruiz-Ortiz

The price point for Premier Boxing Champions’ next FOX Sports Pay-Per-View show is the same as it cost for fans to watch PBC’s most recent event on that platform. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the suggested retail price for the four-fight show headlined by heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on October 15 is $74.99. The pay-per-view show in which former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz by unanimous decision in the 12-round main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cost consumers the same amount as the Wilder-Helenius card.
Boxing Scene

David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"

Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis Announces Date For WBC Title Bout Against Jose Zepeda

By Vince Dwriter: Back in October 2019, the then WBA Super lightweight champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis traveled abroad for a unification bout to face the WBC/IBF Super lightweight champion Josh Taylor at the O2 Arena in London. The highly anticipated unification match turned out to be a back-and-forth contest that was very entertaining, but unfortunately for Prograis, he lost the bout by way of majority decision.
Boxing Insider

Caleb Plant: “I Want A Rematch With Canelo”

He may not have been the most flashy of Canelo Alvarez’ opponents, but there was no doubt Caleb Plant was legit competition when he and Canelo squared off for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. Truth be told, Plant composed himself well in the bout. Canelo, however, was a man in his prime, one who was on a spectacular seven fight, three year winning streak. The red haired star was, simply put, not to be denied. A brutal fistic assault in the eleventh round put Plant down and out. That was back in November of last year.
Boxing Scene

Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte

Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
The Ring Magazine

The Ring ratings reviewed: cruiserweight

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent rankings are the most respected and accurate in world boxing. The ratings panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate...
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards: No Room For Error Against a Fighter Like Felix Alvarado

As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Sunny Edwards will defend his IBF title against Felix Alvarado on a night of boxing in Sheffield. Edwards headlines Probellum’s debut show in the Steel City on Friday, November 11 at the Sheffield Utilita Arena. And also added to the card, unbeaten super bantamweight prospects...
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
bjpenndotcom

Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
PWMania

Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series. Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.
