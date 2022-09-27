ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Hey, why is everybody laughing? Dolphins' special teams coach finds no humor in ‘Butt Punt'

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS — The man in charge of the best blooper of this NFL season doesn’t see what’s so funny.

Danny Crossman, special teams coordinator for the Dolphins, was asked Tuesday if — given the fact the Dolphins overcame the folly to beat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday — he could allow himself a chuckle out of the “Butt Punt” that has the rest of the league laughing.

“Absolutely zero amusement and 100 percent critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a football game,” Crossman said. “So yeah, it never will get a smile from me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVq6w_0iC7OvAe00

With 1:37 remaining and the Dolphins up 21-17, Miami faced a fourth-and-11 from its 1-yard line. Thomas Morstead was sent in to punt from his end zone but his kick hit the backside of blocker Trent Sherfield and, luckily for the Dolphins, ricocheted through the end zone for a safety. Had the ball settled in the end zone, it would have been a live ball and a possible Bills touchdown.

Linebacker Duke Riley, who plays on special teams, saw the positive side of it, saying that because Morstead got off a booming free kick on the ensuing play, Buffalo had to take over on its 23-yard line and cover more ground to move into field-goal range, compared to if Morstead took a one-step approach and rushed a punt that may not have gone past midfield.

“Thomas had one of the best punts I’ve ever seen on a kickoff,” Riley said. “The ball stayed in the air so long and then the returner gave us extra time by running, trying to chase the field, so it honestly worked out in our favor, as crazy as it sounds.”

The Bills quickly drove downfield but ran out of time when Melvin Ingram hauled down receiver Isaiah McKenzie in bounds at the Miami 41, killing the final few seconds.

Crossman, who said the Dolphins never considered taking an intentional safety because of the score, disagreed with Riley’s view.

“I think the yardage that you're going to defend would be somewhat similar,” Crossman said. “It's a momentum play also, which you don't ever want to give up.”

Crossman would not say whether the error was due to Morstead being too far forward, Sherfield being too far back or a combination of both.

“Well, you know, anytime you're in those situations, there's a couple of techniques, things that can change for everybody,” Crossman said. “So when you're punting from the 1, you're punting from the 2, there's certain techniques that everybody has that have to change. And obviously and unfortunately, we did not get all those variants of techniques accomplished on that play, which is what led to that negative play.”

Hal Habib covers the Dolphins for The Post. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hey, why is everybody laughing? Dolphins' special teams coach finds no humor in ‘Butt Punt'

Comments / 0

 

No local TV station will air Dolphins-Bengals, but you can watch anyway. Here's how | Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — Something to look forward to Thursday night: kicking back on the couch and watching the “Great Chocolate Showdown.”. It’s the finale in which “home bakers engage in the most demanding bake of the entire competition — sharing their baking story with four decadent dessert chapters,” the program description says, adding that $50,000 is at stake.
CINCINNATI, OH
McDaniel: Tagovailoa had no concussion until Thursday, but games are secondary now

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, while conceding “what it looks like,” insisted Friday that Tua Tagovailoa did not have a concussion entering Thursday night’s game in Cincinnati but came out of it with one and as a result, his quarterback should not even think about how many games he’s likely to miss. Tagovailoa was injured in the second quarter when slammed to the ground by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. He was taken by ambulance...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Video of Dolphins practice posted on Twitter ... but team used 12 men to foil snooping eyes

It’s not every day that video of a Dolphins regular-season practice finds its way online. It’s also not every day that the Dolphins suit up 12 players on offense. After the Dolphins’ plane touched down in Cincinnati for tonight’s game against the Bengals, they went to the University of Cincinnati to hold a walk-through. Apparently, they were aware people were watching — the facility reportedly is not secure — so they intentionally ran plays with a 12th player to foil snooping eyes.
CINCINNATI, OH
