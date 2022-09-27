Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee constitution currently allows slavery as a criminal punishment in some cases. This was adopted more than 150 years ago, soon after the end of the Civil War which resulted in slaves being freed across the U.S. Today, around ten states including Tennessee still have...
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
wmot.org
Conservative Christian charter school operator drops Tennessee appeals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The operator of charter schools linked to a conservative Michigan college has dropped its state appeals seeking to open three Tennessee schools, despite their rejections from local school boards. The decision, at least for now, ends consideration of the charter schools that has unfolded in...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk987.com
Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
tennesseelookout.com
Advisory group projects looming deficits in Tennessee road and highway project funding
Higher road construction costs and the increased use of electric and fuel efficient vehicles will take an increasing bite out of revenues needed to keep Tennessee’s public road and bridges repaired and replaced, a government advisory group told lawmakers Wednesday. By 2040, 10% of all vehicles on Tennessee’s roadways...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
RELATED PEOPLE
WYSH AM 1380
State announces effort to hire more TBI lab techs
Thursday, Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced what they called a “decisive” step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
Tennessee governor adding more TBI forensic staff to cut rape kit backlog
With a sexual assault kit backlog in the state that is months long, Gov. Bill Lee and his leadership team announced they will add more forensic staff to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WYSH AM 1380
Yager announces agenda, speakers for Grants Conference
(Submitted) State Senator Ken Yager has announced the agenda for his upcoming grants conference which will include a “strong” line-up of speakers and grant decision makers with expertise in grant writing. The annual Grants Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits with important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.
Polling shows shift in Arkansas independent voters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a little more than a month to go before election day, a new poll shows a unique trend in Arkansas. This month, Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College released their latest poll for the 2022 midterms. Republicans still seem to have a firm grip in the most high-profile cases. […]
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYSH AM 1380
County schools’ graduation rate well above state average
(TDE/Staff reports) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Williamson County Schools ranked third best in state
Several Middle Tennessee school districts have been ranked as the best in the state.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
Tennessee WWII POW to be buried in Washington
Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50.
Comments / 11