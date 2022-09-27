Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month: Champaign family’s journey to citizenship began with ‘leap of faith’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the Vega-Zamora family, the saying could not be more true: It is not where you are. It is who you are with. “We took the leap of faith, you know, and decided to come here,” says Mauricio Vega. He and his wife, Bernardina,...
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Watch now: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at groundbreaking of kid-designed playground
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe speaks at the groundbreaking of a new, kid-designed playground at the Southern Hills Apartments community in Decatur. The playground is the result of combined efforts between the Related Affordable Foundation, Related Midwest and KABOOM! to address local playspace inequity.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot. Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They […]
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
Champaign County Active Aging Week
Officially Age-Friendly Champaign-Urbana is a group of community stakeholders dedicated to attaining “Age-Friendly” status from the World Health Organization and AARP” – – -which we achieved! Our leadership is from the U of I’s Center on Health, Aging, And Disability. Our committee is made...
Hunting for painted rocks coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For a second year, the Champaign Park District put on a scavenger hunt involving painted rocks called #ParksRock, ending on Oct. 3. The community painted rocks and hid them throughout parks in Champaign for children to find. This year they expanded their program to include four scavenger hunts, with 30 rocks […]
Flesor’s Candy Kitchen bookmarks place in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — In the heart of downtown Tuscola sits Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, a small restaurant and confectionary shop. With the treats as sweet as the clientele, many folks come to enlighten their taste buds, and leave with a brand new book. In the second dining room, shelves fill an entire wall stocked full […]
New community center to bring gyms and technology to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When you picture a playground, you probably remember monkey bars and slides at recess. The Champaign Park District is changing that with an electronic playground and video game spaces powered by movement. Those are just a few parts of the new Martens Center on Market Street, just south of I-74. The […]
Decatur declares Sept. 30 ‘ADM Day’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — For the 120-year anniversary of ADM, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe formally declared Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, has been a member of Decatur since 1969. Decatur is home to its North American Headquarters, and Decatur has the most prominent operation location. They employ more […]
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
Decatur volunteers pack meals for hungry children around the world
DECATUR — The activity of packing rice and soy powder into the small bag can be fun, according to Elliott Brammer. “You don’t even realize you’re working for a great cause,” he said. Brammer brought his employees from the animal nutrition division of Archer Daniels Midland...
Everyday Kitchen rolls out new fall menu
As the days get shorter, Everyday Kitchen has rolled out a brand-new all-day menu, plus dinner entrées, craft cocktails, and $5 happy hour features – all in celebration of comfort food. The star of the new All-Day menu is the “BFD” Bavarian Pretzel. Literally the size of your...
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Clinton couple shares Life at the Lake
Right in our own backyard sits a nearly 5,000-acre lake that offers a variety of water activities with unlimited boating horsepower, along with the beauty and serenity of Mother Nature. A Clinton couple wanted others to be able to enjoy the allure and charm the area has to offer so...
Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo
Get ready for the largest networking event in East Central Illinois as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo. They will have close to 100 vendors participating and are expecting upwards of 3,000 people attend. Along with teh Expo, we...
Arcola family reflects on grandfather’s coffee club
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a common act to find your name written on your cup at Starbucks. When your order is ready, hearing your name called out breaks the barrier between employee and customer. Though this marketing tool has been a Starbucks staple for over a decade, the trend began decades ago at a […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
