Colorado State

How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
FLORIDA STATE
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge. Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge. Sanchez, an...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
