How to help communities impacted by Hurrican Ian in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
'The Volunteer State is ready to help': Gov. Lee signs order to speed up hurricane relief efforts to Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn — Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Thursday to assist hurricane relief crews traveling to Florida. Lee suspended some transportation regulations for volunteers and crews traveling through Tennessee in hopes of speeding up relief efforts to hard-hit portions of Southwest Florida. "The Volunteer State is...
Emergency crews from East Tennessee are heading to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of emergency medical responders from across Tennessee are in Florida waiting for Hurricane Ian's arrival. This is a storm that weather experts say could strengthen to a category 4. Hurricane Ian is not expected to make landfall in Florida until Thursday. Emergency crews from across...
Man sentenced to 70 months in prison for using credit card skimmer to steal banking info in East TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said a man was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Thursday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after he used a kind of technology to steal credit and debit card information from customers at stores in East Tennessee. They said Yamier Tellez, 32,...
Hector Sanchez tapped to become Knox County judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County prosecutor has been tapped to become a Criminal Court judge. Gov. Bill Lee's office announced Wednesday afternoon that Lee was picking Hector Sanchez to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Hixson to become a state appeals court judge. Sanchez, an...
Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee constitution currently allows slavery as a criminal punishment in some cases. This was adopted more than 150 years ago, soon after the end of the Civil War which resulted in slaves being freed across the U.S. Today, around ten states including Tennessee still have...
