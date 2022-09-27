ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WATE

‘Quiet quitting’: How a Knoxville business is keeping employees engaged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Businesses across Tennessee and the country are dealing with a term called “quiet quitting.”. “Quiet quitting” means clocking in and doing the bare minimum at work to stay employed and business expert Leslie Beale with Profusion Strategies said the term means not being invested in your job.
WBIR

10 Rising Hearts: Caroline Spurling, Anderson County High Senior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Caroline Spurling is perfecting her bedside manner. She said she always wanted to be a nurse and is now weeks away from getting her license to be a certified nursing assistant. She's a senior at Anderson County High with a lot of ambition. “I had never...
newstalk941.com

State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday

The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

County schools’ graduation rate well above state average

(TDE/Staff reports) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released the graduation rate data for the 2021-22 school year, which exceeds pre-pandemic levels. With a statewide rate of 89.8% of Tennessee high school students graduating on time in the 2021-22 school year, a total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Yager announces agenda, speakers for Grants Conference

(Submitted) State Senator Ken Yager has announced the agenda for his upcoming grants conference which will include a “strong” line-up of speakers and grant decision makers with expertise in grant writing. The annual Grants Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits with important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Charleston Chatter

The Recreation Board of Charleston, TN

Recreation Chairman Matt Wiley and his catch withphoto credit going to his Facebook profile. A few weeks back Charleston's Rec Board was reformatted, after Cassie Hammontree left her chair appointment. The shift occurred soon after her resignation, propelling Matt Wiley into the Chairman position, Valerie Mack shifted to the Vice Chair, while Missy Kersley came on board as Secretary. Jonathan Mack and Christopher Scoggins remain voting members.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
ALCOA, TN
newstalk987.com

The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a West Knoxville House Fire which was Quickly Extinguished

The Knoxville Fire department is investigating a West Knoxville house fire which they quickly put out. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at 7713 Red Bay Way. Crews found smoke coming from the attic of a single-story home. Firefighters quickly gained access to the attic space and were able to knock the fire down within the first 10 minutes.
KNOXVILLE, TN

