Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
LIST: 8 haunted attractions in central Ohio to visit this October
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Spooky season has arrived, and with it, plenty of scary events are planned around central Ohio this fall. Haunted houses are not for the faint of heart, but if you're up for an adrenaline rush and scare this Halloween season, stop by one of the spooky locations below.
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
Vogel will be remembered as bridge builder
Last weekend, I had the honor of speaking at a celebration of the life of Delaware native son and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus, Ezra Vogel, at the Memorial Church at Harvard. Longtime residents of Delaware remember the Vogel name well. Ezra’s parents, Joe and Edith, both Jewish immigrants, met after arriving in the United States. Following their marriage, they moved to Delaware and opened the People’s Store, a clothing store in the heart of our town. During the Great Depression, the Vogels extended credit to anyone in need of clothing. Many remember times when individuals left the People’s Store with clothes that were provided with neither credit nor payment.
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?
For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
Woman dead after crashing into horse-drawn cart, tree in Knox County
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman died Monday after a collision with a horse-drawn cart sent her car into a tree. Around 8:15 a.m., Emma West, of Fredericktown, was driving on Green Valley Road east of Mile Creek Road in a Chevrolet Cruze when she hit the three-passenger, horse-drawn cart that was also […]
Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday. Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at the Red Roof Inn Corporate Headquarters, 7815 Walton Pkwy, New Albany, OH 43054, on 29 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005420/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
