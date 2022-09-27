ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Vogel will be remembered as bridge builder

Last weekend, I had the honor of speaking at a celebration of the life of Delaware native son and Ohio Wesleyan alumnus, Ezra Vogel, at the Memorial Church at Harvard. Longtime residents of Delaware remember the Vogel name well. Ezra’s parents, Joe and Edith, both Jewish immigrants, met after arriving in the United States. Following their marriage, they moved to Delaware and opened the People’s Store, a clothing store in the heart of our town. During the Great Depression, the Vogels extended credit to anyone in need of clothing. Many remember times when individuals left the People’s Store with clothes that were provided with neither credit nor payment.
DELAWARE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?

For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
The Associated Press

Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at the Red Roof Inn Corporate Headquarters, 7815 Walton Pkwy, New Albany, OH 43054, on 29 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005420/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW ALBANY, OH

