Read full article on original website
Related
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
Chase County school bus driver cited in crash that injured students
IMPERIAL, Neb.-The Chase County Schools bus driver involved in a crash earlier this week has been cited by law enforcement. The Chase County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation into the Sept. 27 crash has been completed. Authorities said the crash happened when the driver of the bus, Keith Cranwell,...
KETV.com
Multiple people injured in crash involving school bus, semi-truck in western Nebraska
CHAMPION, Neb. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a semitrailer in western Nebraska, according to law enforcement. Around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a school bus rollover crash that involved a semitrailer on state highway 15A and 736 Road, which is near Champion, Nebraska.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
KSNB Local4
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
nbc15.com
Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash
OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion, leaves three injured
OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to around 1:50 p.m. MT. OVFD responded with Command, Rescue, and three ALS ambos. It was...
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
Teen charged in Dryden Drive shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — A teen charged in a shooting that injured two others on Madison’s north side in June was bound over for trial Thursday. Jamari Mondie, 19, faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of armed robbery as a party to a crime, according to online court records. Mondie and his co-defendant — Avion Vaccaro...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
Passenger dies in crash with dump truck west of Oxford
OXFORD, Wis. — A Wauwatosa woman died Thursday after a crash involving a dump truck, Adams County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Linda Mueller, 63, was a passenger in an SUV driven by a 64-year-old Wauwatosa man. The pair was traveling west on County Highway I when officials said they ran a stop sign at County Highway G and were struck by a dump truck.
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
UWPD: Man arrested, accused of making numerous threats to students at residence hall
MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning after police said he made a number of threatening statements, including about a person’s race, to students at a campus residence hall over the past week. The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday inside Witte Residence Hall. In an incident report,...
WATCH: Madison residents weathering storm in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Madison resident and former News 3 Now employee Ellen Werdan was vacationing on Sanibel Island as Hurricane Ian approached Florida. She joined Live at Four from Fort Myers to talk about her experience. Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather...
Lake Mills police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed Culver’s
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Culver’s on Monday. Police said that at around 8:30 p.m. the man pulled through the drive-thru in a red Jeep Wrangler, passed a note to staff demanding money, and threatened to use a gun. Police said no weapon was actually seen during the incident.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0