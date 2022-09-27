ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said. Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.
MADISON, WI
KETV.com

Multiple people injured in crash involving school bus, semi-truck in western Nebraska

CHAMPION, Neb. — Multiple people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a school bus and a semitrailer in western Nebraska, according to law enforcement. Around 3:57 p.m., the Chase County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a school bus rollover crash that involved a semitrailer on state highway 15A and 736 Road, which is near Champion, Nebraska.
CHAMPION, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Madison, NE
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Ogallala, NE
Accidents
Ogallala, NE
Crime & Safety
WOWT

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
OGALLALA, NE
KSNB Local4

Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County on Spur 15 Highway between Champion and Imperial Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene. At 9:30 pm Mountain Time, clean-up crews were still seen righting the semi and pulling it out of the yard where it stopped. The school bus remained on its side. While the main road remains open, trucks traveling to Imperial are being routed to a nearby intersection, back west five miles, and north over to highway 6.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska State Patrol#Lincoln#Mkc#I 80
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
JANESVILLE, WI
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion, leaves three injured

OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to around 1:50 p.m. MT. OVFD responded with Command, Rescue, and three ALS ambos. It was...
OGALLALA, NE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 following pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state. Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Passenger dies in crash with dump truck west of Oxford

OXFORD, Wis. — A Wauwatosa woman died Thursday after a crash involving a dump truck, Adams County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Linda Mueller, 63, was a passenger in an SUV driven by a 64-year-old Wauwatosa man. The pair was traveling west on County Highway I when officials said they ran a stop sign at County Highway G and were struck by a dump truck.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD: Man arrested, accused of making numerous threats to students at residence hall

MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday morning after police said he made a number of threatening statements, including about a person’s race, to students at a campus residence hall over the past week. The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday inside Witte Residence Hall. In an incident report,...
MADISON, WI
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy