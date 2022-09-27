Read full article on original website
White House unveils plan to tackle food insecurity
President Joe Biden convened the White House Conference on Hunger with the goal to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. Biden announced $8 billion in public and private sector commitments to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030. The first White House hunger conference was held by President Richard Nixon in 1969.
Tyson Foods announces executive leadership changes
Tyson Foods announced this week three key changes to the company’s enterprise leadership team as part of its continuing effort to focus on the future while delivering operational excellence for its customers and consumers across the world. Stewart Glendinning will transition from his current role as executive vice president...
Smithfield reaches $75m settlement in pork price-fixing lawsuit
Smithfield has now paid around $200 million to settle pork price-fixing allegations after a preliminary settlement of $75 million with a group of consumers was filed in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota. Smithfield had also previously reached a $42 million settlement with a group of indirect purchasers that included restaurant and retail companies and a $83 million settlement with wholesalers. U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim still has to provide final approval on the latest settlement.
Farm Progress America, September 29, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a new study from the University of Missouri in cooperation with CoBank looking at the rising value of off-farm employment for agriculture. It’s an important tool for providing steady income as well as insurance and other benefits for those living on the farm. This shows a greater link between the farm and rural communities. Max shares that the service sector provides the greatest source of off-farm work.
