Emporia gazette.com
Area gas prices resist upward trend
Gas prices still are declining slowly in the Emporia area, but remain above the levels of a year ago. AAA's daily price check showed Lyon County's average price for regular unleaded gas was $3.45 a gallon Friday. Greenwood County stood at $3.44 while Chase County was at $3.43.
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
KVOE
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia’s Fanestil Meats west campus, taken to Newman Regional Health afterward
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after being electrocuted in west Emporia on Thursday. The incident happened inside Fanestil Meats’ campus at 4700 West US Highway 50 around 9:15 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News a construction worker fell off a ladder after being electrocuted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says the man was shocked, walked to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Further details are pending.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man injured in Wichita collision
An Emporia driver was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after a car-pickup collision in north Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Thomas Webb, 39, was driving west on K-96 around 5:15 p.m. when he somehow crashed into the center guardrail. That sent his car across the four-lane highway and into the pickup, which was pulling a trailer.
Emporia School Board issues statement on football team investigation
EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Wednesday night meeting of the Emporia School Board touched on the ongoing investigation into the Emporia High School’s (EHS) football team. During the meeting, USD 253 Board of Education President Leslie Seeley gave the following statement regarding the parent’s concerns about the allegations of misconduct against the football team: We […]
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Electrical contractor received "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats
A man was sent home after reportedly receiving a "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats' construction site west of Emporia. "An electrical contractor received a minor shock at Fanestil Meats' new plant construction site," a spokesperson for Fanestil Meats told The Gazette Thursday. "He was treated and released on-site to return to work. The general contractor sent him home for the day."
Emporia gazette.com
Lane changes lead to turnpike crash
A truck driver from Mexico was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash at the Emporia turnpike gate. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Angel Chirino-Becerril, 51, of Tultepec was driving south and merging into the KTAG lane around 2:50 p.m.. But then he decided he didn’t want that lane, so he merged left again.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia football preparing for Manhattan, Homecoming
After being on the road for two weeks, the Emporia High School football team returns home for homecoming tonight against Manhattan at Welch Stadium. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a wild 34-21 loss to Topeka High, where they scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball tops Ottawa Wednesday night
The Emporia volleyball team defeated Ottawa in four sets in Ottawa on Wednesday night. Ottawa won the first set, 23-25. But Emporia would go on to win three in a row, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 to secure the win.
Emporia gazette.com
Rosalee Ann Lovell
Rosalee Ann Lovell, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at Newman Regional Health on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the age of 72. Rosalee Ann Nicholas was born at Eureka, Kansas on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Edward Myron and Iliff Beatrice (Burkey) Nicholas. Rosalee married Rex Alan Stewart January 26, 1969 whom she later divorced. On June 15, 1984 Rosalee married Jack Eugene Lovell in Eureka, Kansas, he survives. She is also survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mark) Alquist of Roeland Park, Kansas, and Lori Stewart of Thornton, Colorado; step-children, Scott Mathew (Kim) Lovell, and Cristine Dawn Lovell, both of Olathe, Kansas; brothers, Melvin D. (Bobbie) Nicholas of El Dorado, Kansas, and David (Carol) Nicholas of Altamont, Kansas; sister, Iris (Craig) Neuenswander of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Adilyn and Braelyn; step-grandchildren, Skyler, Max, and Sydney, as well as step-great-grandchildren, Peyton, Julian, Brooklyn, and Wyatt.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
backroadsnews.com
Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident
A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 board of education makes statement on football investigation
The USD 253 Board of Education made a public statement at its meeting Wednesday night regarding the alleged assault that occurred in the Emporia High School football locker room back in August. “The district continues to work with local law enforcement and legal counsel in navigating the matter involving the...
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
