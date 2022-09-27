Read full article on original website
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
wmot.org
Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
New to Town: La Casa Vieja
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
This Is The Most Popular Beer In Tennessee
TopAgency found the most popular beer brand in each state, including this brew for Tennessee.
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
