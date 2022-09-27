ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvlt.tv

Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wmot.org

Red Cross Tennessee seeks volunteers for Hurricane Ian response in Florida

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s chapter of the American Red Cross said Monday that it's short on volunteers and is asking for help to meet the new threat from Hurricane Ian. The state chapter says many of its trained disaster response volunteers are already deployed to storm battered Puerto Rico and Alaska, as well as to fire ravaged communities out West.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

New to Town: La Casa Vieja

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend

With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian arrival

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hurricane Ian, a category 4 storm, is bearing down on Florida, and remnants of the storm are predicted to hit the Tri-Cities over the weekend. In anticipation of the storm’s arrival, several schedule changes were made to upcoming football games. Science Hill High School and Elizabethton High School both moved their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN

