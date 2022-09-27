ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside

A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man pleads guilty to assault in 2020 taco truck shooting

A Sunnyside man who shot at a couple at a taco truck in 2020 pleaded guilty to reduced charges last week. Jose Fernandez-Farias, 59, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault Sept. 22. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, attack.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash

Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges

PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick

Benton County sheriff's detectives are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Columbia River on Tuesday. The sheriff's office received a call about a suspected body floating just offshore east of the Highway 397 cable bridge around 1 p.m., the agency posted on Facebook. It's unclear how long...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates pickup versus ambulance collision

WALLA WALLA – An ambulance from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS transporting a patient to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. The collision happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 125 and Stateline Road. The...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NewsBreak
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body recovered from Columbia River

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA

