Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Dori: Father of WSP trooper shot in face credits son’s tattoo with surviving
Barely a week after his Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was rammed in eastern Washington by a suspect who later shot him several times in the face, Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. continues to recover at Harborview Medical Center, where he was airlifted after driving himself to a Walla Walla hospital.
Richland man calls police for help during crisis, turns his hidden firearm over
RICHLAND, Wash. — A firearm was recovered on Monday evening near the Richland Community Center, where an unidentified individual admitted to being in a state of crisis and informed police that he hid a gun in nearby bushes. According to a public notice from the Richland Police Department, officers...
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Sunnyside man pleads guilty to assault in 2020 taco truck shooting
A Sunnyside man who shot at a couple at a taco truck in 2020 pleaded guilty to reduced charges last week. Jose Fernandez-Farias, 59, pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree assault Sept. 22. He was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the May 30, 2020, attack.
Sunday vigil will mark 4th anniversary of woman reported missing from Yakama Reservation
TOPPENISH — A gathering Sunday at Pioneer Park will mark four years since the family of Rosenda Sophia Strong reported her missing. It also will honor other missing and murdered Indigenous people on and beyond the Yakama Reservation. The public event will begin at 6 p.m. at the park...
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Another Blown Stop Sign Leads to Kennewick Rollover Crash
Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred in this dramatic crash. There will likely be a failure to yield citation coming after this one. Kennewick Police and fire units responded Tuesday to the intersection of South Rainier and West 19th Ave. and found these two destroyed vehicles. The area of the crash is pictured below.
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging an Eastern Oregon man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County, Oregon. Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, of Umatilla County, Oregon has been charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl...
Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick
Benton County sheriff's detectives are investigating the discovery of a body floating in the Columbia River on Tuesday. The sheriff's office received a call about a suspected body floating just offshore east of the Highway 397 cable bridge around 1 p.m., the agency posted on Facebook. It's unclear how long...
Authorities arrest two men in connection with Lower Valley marijuana grow operations
Two Sunnyside men were arrested after local drug-enforcement agents raided two Lower Valley marijuana grows last week. The men, ages 46 and 53, were allowed to remain free on their own recognizance following a preliminary appearance hearing Monday before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan. Their arrests were the...
WSP investigates pickup versus ambulance collision
WALLA WALLA – An ambulance from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS transporting a patient to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon. The collision happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 125 and Stateline Road. The...
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
Homeowner shot during robbery Sunday near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Deputies say a homeowner was shot during a robbery early Sunday morning near Moses Lake. Deputies and Moses Lake police responded about 6 a.m. to a home in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. People in the home say two men entered, shot the homeowner and stole several rifles and pistols, according to the sheriff’s office.
Washington State Trooper Expected to Make Full Recovery After Being Shot in the Face, His Father Says
Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday, Sept. 22, continues to undergo surgery at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. But he is expected to make a full recovery, said his father, Dean Atkinson Sr. "There's nothing, according to the (Washington State Patrol), that would...
Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
Crash at Hanford snarls morning commute traffic as workers enter site north of Richland
Traffic was being diverted at the Hanford nuclear reservation during the Wednesday morning commute due to a crash, site officials announced about 6 a.m. They advised workers there would be traffic delays at the main entrance to the secure portion of the site, the Wye Barricade north of Richland. Traffic...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
