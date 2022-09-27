ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UofL Health offering mobile mammogram screenings in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is offering mobile mammography screenings in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Kentucky Cancer Program is hosting a series of events throughout October to increase access to screening tests. According to a news release, women 40 and over are encouraged to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CRAWFORD | Kentucky can't get out of its own way, falls at Ole Miss 22-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was there for the taking for Kentucky. Again and again. Two Will Levis fumbles deep in Mississippi territory, major errors in special teams and a first-half safety kept the No. 8-ranked Wildcats from maintaining their unbeaten record – and their Top 10 ranking, in a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
FRANKFORT, KY
Week-long ramp closure planned on Interstate 264 starting Oct. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are overnight ramp closures planned on Interstate 264 next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The off-ramp on the Watterson Expressway for Exit 5A to KY 1934 North, Cane Run Road, will be closed intermittently from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the evening of Oct. 3 to the morning of Oct. 7, according to KYTC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville nearing 130 homicides through first 9 months of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 130 people have been killed in Louisville through the first nine months of this year. There were 17 homicides in September, according to community activist Christopher 2X. That brings the total number of homicides in Louisville to 129 this year, which includes a man who was shot and killed in the morning of Oct. 1 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
New Albany businesses trying to survive Main Street Revitalization project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local businesses are hoping to survive the New Albany Main Street Revitalization project. The revitalization project initially started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street. Its goal is to improve safety for walkers, runners, cyclists and drivers with the addition of wider sidewalks, improved lighting, decorative lighting and traffic calming measures.
NEW ALBANY, IN

