Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Electric car show at Sullivan University showcases technological advancements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the recent focus on electric car and battery production in Kentucky, an event on Saturday was held with the goal of showcasing the technological advancements. Evolve KY hosted a car show and lecture during National Drive Electric Week at Sullivan University. Several electric cars were...
wdrb.com
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
wdrb.com
UofL Health offering mobile mammogram screenings in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is offering mobile mammography screenings in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Kentucky Cancer Program is hosting a series of events throughout October to increase access to screening tests. According to a news release, women 40 and over are encouraged to...
wdrb.com
Thousands take part in the Down Syndrome of Louisville Kindness Warrior Walk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Down syndrome support organization convened on Waterfront Park on Saturday morning. Approximately 3,000 people walked in Down Syndrome of Louisville's Kindness Warrior Walk, which means so much, to so many. "It was eye-opening to me that Down Syndrome of Louisville is actually the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County moves into the green, at low risk for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County is now in the green for COVID-19 cases. Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday morning that the county's color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment system moved from yellow to green, indicating a move from medium risk to low risk. The agency says there...
wdrb.com
2 lanes of Watterson Expressway closed until Sunday afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists on Interstate 264 should expect delays this weekend near Poplar Level and Newburg roads. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the two lanes for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed for concrete slab replacement. Two of the eastbound lanes will be closed from Poplar Level Road to Taylorsville Road, while the two left westbound lanes will be closed from Bardstown Road to Newburg Road.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Kentucky can't get out of its own way, falls at Ole Miss 22-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The game was there for the taking for Kentucky. Again and again. Two Will Levis fumbles deep in Mississippi territory, major errors in special teams and a first-half safety kept the No. 8-ranked Wildcats from maintaining their unbeaten record – and their Top 10 ranking, in a 22-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
New statewide study shows 'devastating' nursing shortage is a 'crisis' in Kentucky hospitals
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky hospitals are short more than 5,000 nursing positions, an industry-wide shortage of more than 22% that a new study says has created a crisis in the commonwealth's health care industry. The Kentucky Hospital Association released the new data during a news conference Thursday morning at...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
wdrb.com
Week-long ramp closure planned on Interstate 264 starting Oct. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are overnight ramp closures planned on Interstate 264 next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The off-ramp on the Watterson Expressway for Exit 5A to KY 1934 North, Cane Run Road, will be closed intermittently from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the evening of Oct. 3 to the morning of Oct. 7, according to KYTC.
wdrb.com
Louisville nearing 130 homicides through first 9 months of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 130 people have been killed in Louisville through the first nine months of this year. There were 17 homicides in September, according to community activist Christopher 2X. That brings the total number of homicides in Louisville to 129 this year, which includes a man who was shot and killed in the morning of Oct. 1 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
wdrb.com
Second Street Bridge reopens after crash blocked traffic in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least part of the Second Street Bridge in downtown Louisville was closed Friday afternoon because of a crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday and involved at least two vehicles. Traffic getting on to the bridge from Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana was blocked by two Louisville Metro Police cruisers.
wdrb.com
New Albany businesses trying to survive Main Street Revitalization project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local businesses are hoping to survive the New Albany Main Street Revitalization project. The revitalization project initially started in 2014 when East Main Street was reconstructed from Vincennes to East 5th Street. Its goal is to improve safety for walkers, runners, cyclists and drivers with the addition of wider sidewalks, improved lighting, decorative lighting and traffic calming measures.
Comments / 2