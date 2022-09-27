ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

boozyburbs.com

Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen

As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
NORWOOD, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
quartersnacks.com

The Return of the Yellow Rail

The Yellow Rail was by no means ever a famous spot. Apart from a very memorable Bobby Puleo backside nosegrind in Static II, it was more of a local stomping ground from the early-2000s for kids from the Upper West Side, Harlem and Morningside (shout out Jasonwear.) But if you ever skated it, you remembered it. Like the Bronze meme said: “If you ever skated this spot, you had an awesome childhood.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville native becomes an abbott

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week

A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess

When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Secret NYC

NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows

Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
dioceseofnewark.org

What's ahead for our Cathedral?

While the offices where the diocesan staff do much of their day-to-day work will be moving, our Cathedral – the seat of the Bishop – is staying right where it is at Trinity & St. Philip’s in downtown Newark. And with the recent arrival of its first full-time priest since 2014, it is poised on the cusp of an exciting time in its long history.
NEWARK, NJ

