West New York basketball courts to be renamed after Jackie Gilloon
The basketball courts in Washington Park in West New York will be renamed to honor the memory of Jack “Jackie” Gilloon. Gilloon, a Hudson County basketball legend, passed away in January of this year at the age of 65. Previously, Gilloon was inducted into the Hudson County Sports...
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 3 H.S. football games this weekend for free
Week 4′s broadcast schedule featured a pair of top-five parochial matchups and two premiere public-school matchups. The three games streamable for free in Week 5 should make for more excitement. West Essex is back on the broadcast after a 16-13 loss to No. 20 Caldwell last Friday. The Knights...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
boozyburbs.com
Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen
As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
quartersnacks.com
The Return of the Yellow Rail
The Yellow Rail was by no means ever a famous spot. Apart from a very memorable Bobby Puleo backside nosegrind in Static II, it was more of a local stomping ground from the early-2000s for kids from the Upper West Side, Harlem and Morningside (shout out Jasonwear.) But if you ever skated it, you remembered it. Like the Bronze meme said: “If you ever skated this spot, you had an awesome childhood.”
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville native becomes an abbott
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
hudsoncountyview.com
New bell tower made from former St. Joseph’s Church set to arrive in Bayonne next week
A new bell tower made from the former St. Joseph’s Church is set to arrive in Bayonne next week, officials said this morning. “I am very proud that our administration saved the bells of St. Joseph’s Church for future generations of residents to enjoy. They will serve as a memorial to the Slovak immigrants of St. Joseph’s Parish who helped build Bayonne in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries,” Mayor Jimmy Davis said in a statement.
New Jersey Globe
Greenberg, Caufield, Rice — and now Burgess
When Renee Burgess takes the oath of office at 12:30 PM as the new state senator from the 28th district, she will become just the fourth person to represent the Essex County legislative district since New Jersey went to a 40-district map in 1973. When the district was first drawn...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the State
While New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing delis serving up subs of massive proportions there's one, in particular, that's known for their gigantic sandwiches so big, they don't even fit on the plate.
130-year-old shop in Little Italy declares bankruptcy as it celebrates anniversary
LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — Come inside Alleva Dairy in Little Italy at the corner of Mulberry and Grand Streets and you become a member of the family. Karen King purchased the business with her husband from the original owners. They added hot foods to go during the early days of the pandemic, but times […]
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
dioceseofnewark.org
What's ahead for our Cathedral?
While the offices where the diocesan staff do much of their day-to-day work will be moving, our Cathedral – the seat of the Bishop – is staying right where it is at Trinity & St. Philip’s in downtown Newark. And with the recent arrival of its first full-time priest since 2014, it is poised on the cusp of an exciting time in its long history.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
