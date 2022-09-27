ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norris, TN

WYSH AM 1380

GSMNP announces temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail today (Thursday, September 29)

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Thursday, September 29 to complete routine maintenance operations started earlier this month. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Park...
GATLINBURG, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Chamber invites you to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’

(AC Chamber) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with our sponsors, present “Puttin’ on The Ritz” a night of Glitz & Glamour! It’s the Anderson County Chamber’s Annual Street Party. Tickets are $125/couple or $100/couple for Chamber members for this Pre-Ticketed Event. Valid ID...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28

Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
ROCKY TOP, TN
insideofknoxville.com

River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown

River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events

Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
ALLARDT, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
ALCOA, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
CLINTON, TN
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pet of the week comes back for a second round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time, our pet of the week is coming back for the second week in a row. Edgar Allen Poe is in dire need of a good home. This one year old kitten is a perfect addition to a family with children or other pets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Bulletin: Ledford accepts position as Norris city manager

According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for a new Norris City Manager came to an end earlier this week when Adam Ledford accepted the position. According to the publication, Ledford is coming to Norris from from Marion, Kentucky, and has 15 years of experience in managing city government operations.
NORRIS, TN
WBIR

Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales

Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN

