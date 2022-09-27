Read full article on original website
Roads closing for upcoming Knox Pride events
The Knox PrideFest is taking place this weekend, and the city warns that road closures will be in place around both events.
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP announces temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail today (Thursday, September 29)
(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge on Thursday, September 29 to complete routine maintenance operations started earlier this month. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Park...
Pigeon Forge Winterfest to expand to Riverwalk nature trail with 20 new light displays
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee. Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the...
WYSH AM 1380
Chamber invites you to ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’
(AC Chamber) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with our sponsors, present “Puttin’ on The Ritz” a night of Glitz & Glamour! It’s the Anderson County Chamber’s Annual Street Party. Tickets are $125/couple or $100/couple for Chamber members for this Pre-Ticketed Event. Valid ID...
Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28
Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween. The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
insideofknoxville.com
River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown
River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
newstalk941.com
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
WATE
Cocke County prepares for possible impact, flooding from Hurricane Ian
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The worst of Hurricane Ian may be over as it crosses into the Atlantic Ocean, but one East Tennessee county is preparing itself for a worst-case scenario. The new Swift Water Rescue Team in Cocke County has only been in existence for one year,...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center, called Springbrook Farm, just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday
As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
Roaches, dirty equipment found in Crossville restaurant
A roach in the kitchen was one of nearly half a dozen violations checked off during a recent inspection at a Crossville restaurant.
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
WATE
Pet of the week comes back for a second round
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time, our pet of the week is coming back for the second week in a row. Edgar Allen Poe is in dire need of a good home. This one year old kitten is a perfect addition to a family with children or other pets.
WYSH AM 1380
Bulletin: Ledford accepts position as Norris city manager
According to the Norris Bulletin, the search for a new Norris City Manager came to an end earlier this week when Adam Ledford accepted the position. According to the publication, Ledford is coming to Norris from from Marion, Kentucky, and has 15 years of experience in managing city government operations.
UT students wait outside for 17 hours to sign an apartment lease for next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although the first day isn't for ten months, some apartments within walking distance of the University of Tennessee campus are nearly sold out for the 2023- 2024 school year. According to some students, it's a competitive process to get nearby housing. "It's really hard to get...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
