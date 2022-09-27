Read full article on original website
popville.com
“huge rally this Saturday at Farragut Square October 1st !”
Thanks to Sara for sharing. I’ve been getting many messages from folks asking where they can attend one. 2300 Wisconsin Ave, NW. Art by Jarrett Ferrier Thanks to Jarrett for sharing this nice addition to the side of Point Chaud in Glover Park. Before:. Adams Morgan, Retail. CVS coming...
DCist: J. Hollinger’s Happy Hour Is One to Try This Fall
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract local and national media attention and accolades for its quality and diversity. DCist has selected the happy hour at J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse as one of ten new Washington, D.C.-area happy hours to try this fall:. Indulge your stomach without...
popville.com
Tour Motif — A New Community in Petworth!
Motif, a new community of 30 new modern condominiums in Petworth, is proud to announce its community grand opening!. Visitors can enjoy touring two furnished models and a generous selection of studio, one and two-bedroom residences as well as two Penthouse designs with starting pricing from the $310’s. For a limited time, they can also enjoy $10,000 toward closing costs.
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
theburn.com
Milk & Honey Cafe prepares to open new Dulles 28 location
This sign is up at the first Milk & Honey Cafe location in Loudoun County — and the new brunch-centric restaurant should be opening soon. The Burn first broke the news about Milk & Honey coming to the area back in February. The restaurant has taken over the space at the Dulles 28 Centre vacated by Cheeburger Cheeburger, a longtime burger joint.
United Natural Foods to Increase Investment in Its Shoppers Banner by Adding Three Store Locations and Remodeling Two Existing Stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- As part of its commitment to build its Shoppers banner by adding to and improving the stores in its portfolio, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) today announced it is reacquiring three former store locations which had previously been sold and remodeling two existing store locations. This reinvestment in remodels and new store acquisitions will greatly improve the shopping experience for loyal customers in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County communities who have relied on Shoppers for over 70 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005952/en/ Shoppers Store Director, Rahman Glassgow (center), highlights the fresh seafood department for Maryland State Delegate Jazz Lewis (left) during the grand opening celebration at Shoppers’ Capitol Heights, Md. store. (Photo: Business Wire)
alxnow.com
New cafe with ‘light fare’ coming to Alexandria’s darkest hotel
The Electra America Hospitality Group (EAHG) has filed an application to open a new cafe with outdoor seating at Hotel AKA — an Old Town North Holiday Inn replacement at 625 First Street with a dark exterior. The amendment to allow a cafe is bundled in with an official...
mymcmedia.org
2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall
Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria
The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
WTOP
Metro unveils new DC headquarters, features one-stop shop for disabled riders
Metro and D.C. leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art Metrorail headquarters building in Southwest D.C. Thursday. The new building replaces the outdated Jackson Graham Building, the former headquarters building near Gallery Place in Northwest. The disabled community may be the most excited about the new central...
WJLA
Metro opens headquarters, transit accessibility center at L'Enfant Plaza
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro and D.C. leaders on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Metro’s headquarters building and transit accessibility center at L’Enfant Plaza. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke welcomed Mayor Muriel Bowser and other D.C. leaders to celebrate the new...
popville.com
“Shaw Skate Park Reno? Again?”
Anita writes: “Any idea why concrete being removed (and, workers say, ultimately replaced) after less than two years?”. And another reader asks: “Anyone know what’s going on with the Shaw skate park? They seemed to be breaking up the concrete when I walked by this morning but I didn’t see any signs explaining.”
popville.com
Down in the Reeds Festival is Saturday October 8th!
“Down in the Reeds is a day-long Fall celebration and Music Festival. Our 2022 Festival is happening on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 7pm at The Parks at Walter Reed.”. From a press release:. “The Down in the Reeds Festival is 2 weeks away! This whole day fall...
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
fox5dc.com
Match set to honor local boxing legend Buddy Harrison canceled
WASHINGTON - Out of respect for D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison and his family, the Beltway Battles: Round 3 event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, Events DC announced. In a statement, Events DC said the decision was also made in consideration of the D.C. boxing community, which is grieving the...
popville.com
DC’s Premier Puzzle Hunt Returns October 1
Game Genius will host its 4th annual District Hunt, a thematic outdoor adventure challenge through the city, from October 1-10. This year’s literacy edition, The Wordsmith’s Wriddle, introduces a whodunit mystery within a secret society known as the Commission of Vowels. One of its own members went rogue and betrayed the group, so they are recruiting the public to help figure out what happened.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the square footage and exposed brick fireplace, obviously
This rental is located at 676 4th Street NE near F and G. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,200 / 2br – 1055ft2 – Large 2 bedroom condo Capitol Hill (Capitol Hill) Unique large two bedroom renovated condominium one block from the H Street Corridor, four blocks from Union Station. High ceilings, hardwood floors, open living/dining room, updated kitchen and half bath on the first floor. Lower level has two bedrooms with their own bathrooms, lots of closet space, W/D. Includes off-street parking and storage, building has a roof deck.”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the “Sleek European transforming wall bed” and balcony, obviously
This rental is located in Adams Morgan. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,000 Sleek Adams Morgan studio – Available October 29th (Washington, DC) Modern, five year-old condo available for 12-month+ lease in Adams Morgan. Sought-after building features a walk store of 93, with an 8 min walk to Columbia Heights Metro and slightly longer to Woodley Park. Right in the middle of all the restaurants, bars, and cultural amenities of Adams Morgan. Features include:
popville.com
Large brush fire in Anacostia Park around 8pm last night
DC Fire EMS reported around 8:45pm: “Update large brush fire Anacostia Park SE. Using Fireboats to provide water supply. Fire knocked down. No structural threat. Working on hotspots.”. photo by Brett McReynolds. photo by Edward Stillwell Ryder.
popville.com
Shots Fired Near 8th and Upshur in Petworth around Midnight. Shooting in NoMa. Shooting in SW. and “shooting at Union Station. Just before 4:00 p.m.”
A reader reports at 12:08am: “just woken out of a deadsleep but gunshots VERY near to 8th and Upshur. We saw the cops last night put about a dozen little bullet/casing markers out there to photograph. I walked by this morning and the back driver side window of the car parked across from Timber was shot out. Also… hell of a way to wake up. ”
