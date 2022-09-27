ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Woman driven into river by man she met on dating app, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island are investigating after a woman said she escaped after her date drove his car into the water.

An unidentified woman called police early Sunday from a boat launch and said that she had been on a date with a man who then drove them both into the river, WLNE reported.

The woman told police that she had met the man on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” The two had been inside the car at the boat launch when the man got angry, and the woman told police he said, “I’m done with this, you have been playing with me,” WPRI reported. The woman told police her date then hit the gas pedal and drove into the Seekonk River with both of them inside the vehicle.

The woman was able to get out of the passenger side door, swim out of the water and run for help, WPRI reported. Police said that the woman didn’t know if the man got out of the car.

Police searched the area and did not find the man, but said they did find wet footprints leading away from the area. A nearby auto shop caught a man running down the street on surveillance cameras, and the same man appeared minutes later walking down a bike path nearby, WLNE reported.

Police have not said whether they know the man’s identity or whether he will face any charges, WPRI reported.

